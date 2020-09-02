Former Maxine's building will become coffee shop

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman is brewing up a new business in the town’s historic district, occupying one of Abingdon’s long-standing landmarks.
After becoming a new vendor at the Abingdon Farmers Market last year, Sarah Beth Childers decided to open her own coffee shop in town, offering a loyal customer base a brick-and-mortar location on Court Street.
Wolf Hills Coffee will open in September in the same building occupied by Maxine’s, a ladies’ apparel shop that closed in 1997 after operating 51 years in town.
The building and other historic structures next door were auctioned in 2019 and have been empty since then.
Childers will open the 3,300-square-foot ground level in phases, with the first phase offering indoor and patio seating. The second phase will include space for entertainment and more relaxing places to hang out.
“We like owning a part of Abingdon because we’ve really fallen in love with this town,” said Childers, who, along with her husband, moved here from Georgia.
“We’re excited to add a little something else to downtown Abingdon.”
The store owner has named the business location The Spring House, giving a nod to a charming old structure attached to their building that served as a spring house more than a generation ago.
Wolf Hills Coffee is partnering with two other local businesses, giving the community a taste of local entrepreneurships that offer similar sustainable, ecofriendly products.
Customers can purchase hard apple cider from Tumbling Creek Cider Co., a heritage full-bodied hard cider produced by a grassroots company in Meadowview.
Customers can also see how native plants sourced from the heart of Appalachia and beyond are used to make the store’s Appalachian Teas & Botanicals. A space inside The Spring House will offer a curated selection of plants, teas, herbs and other goods related to gardening, foraging, herbalism and botanical inspiration.
Wolf Hills Coffee will sell some of their packaged coffee beans in biodegradable bags. “We also want to use biodegradable utensils, flatware, dishware and napkins. That’s very important to us,” said Childers.
“We will open early with coffee and tea, and by lunchtime, we’ll be serving the cider.”
Childers will offer sweet and savory food items to go along with the beverages. “We’re holding out for a surprise as to what that will be,” she said, smiling.
Cool beans
A love and fascination for coffee led Childers to start experimenting with roasting coffee beans about a year ago.
“I ordered green coffee beans direct from producers and roasted them in a skillet on the stove. It’s sort of the same concept as popping popcorn on the stove. After the beans popped open, we ground them and made coffee,” she explained.
“I enjoyed the process so much that I purchased my first roaster for my home. We have a much larger one for the store now that I named ‘Big Betty.’”
Friends and family loved her handcrafted coffee so much that she started selling her coffee selections at the Abingdon Farmers Market, where she met customers who supported her hobby and encouraged her to open her own coffee shop.
Her dream of becoming a business owner took off when Childers and her family started working on the vacant building in May, making new changes while honoring the heritage of the structure.
Enamored with the antique building, Childers made it her mission to preserve the rich history while offering a state-of-the-art business.
She knew she couldn’t move forward with the renovations without paying homage to the building’s past owner, Maxine Hilton.
Memorabilia from the store was given to Childers by friends to display in the store.
A wall in her coffee shop features a framed black and white photograph of a lingerie advertisement that once hung in Maxine’s store.
A sign that hung outside of Maxine’s store is also part of the décor.
“I’ve collected things that are not new because I like to mix and match things that have history,” said Childers.
An old typewriter Childers purchased sits on a front table, inviting customers to type their memories of the building or their shopping experiences at Maxine’s. “Or they can just tell us why they are visiting Abingdon.”
Inside the entrance to the shop, plaster was partially removed from the original brick wall to add a creative aesthetic, she said.
Probably one of her most exciting finds during renovations was the discovery of decorative ceiling tins that for years had been covered by tiles.
“We painted the gorgeous tins. They have fantastic charm,” she said, pointing to the intricate designs.
“You know that feeling you get when as a child you lie down under the Christmas tree and admire how pretty it is?” she asked. “I could lie down on this floor and look up at the ceiling like it’s my Christmas tree,” she said with laughter.
Take a coffee break
A roasting room will contain the coffee roaster and shelves of coffee beans, allowing customers to view the roasting process from start to finish.
As much as 1,000 pounds of coffee beans imported from South America frequently arrive at the store in burlap sacks and are stored in the roasting room.
“Smell the coffee beans,” said Childers as she opened a burlap sack. “It’s a very distinctive smell — a plant-based green smell.
“The flavors of the coffees are different according to the origins,” Childers said. “Most all of our coffees are organic.”
The coffee shop carries Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, a light to medium body with a distinctive fruity flavor. They have peaberry, coffee beans with a rounder shape that allows them to roast more evenly and to absorb heat better.
They also have coffee from Costa Rica and a decaf from Peru.
Her signature roast is affectionately named “Black’s Fort,” which refers to Abingdon’s history. “I wanted to choose a local name,” she said.
“The beauty of roasting coffee beans from these countries is knowing that farmers worked hard to grow good products.”
Childers created cozy booths with tables and chairs from inserts that were used in Maxine’s store.
“People can have a semi-private place to sit and work while having a conversation.”
The building offers nooks and crannies for more meeting places.
“This door opens to Plumb Alley, so as people walk by when we’re roasting, the aromas of coffee will lure them to come in and check things out,” she said.
Outdoor seating will be available at the entrance to the shop and on a patio behind the business.
She even plans to use an outdoor greenhouse in the back where people can sit and visit among greenery. “A basement below keeps it cool.”
A balcony and mezzanine will offer additional seating for a stage below for entertainment.
“In the next couple of weeks, a lot of the renovations will come together,” Childers said. “We’re excited to open our doors and to be part of this community.”
Operating hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Childers advises patrons to check Facebook for the opening day for Wolf Hills Coffee.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
