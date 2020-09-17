Man charged with stealing Wythe school bus

A Los Angeles man accused of stealing a Wythe County school bus was arraigned Thursday morning in Wythe County General District Court.
Jorge Luis Olivares, 38, is charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, destruction of property and eight misdemeanor counts of trespassing into a vehicle.
The investigation into the stolen school bus began early Sunday morning when the Wytheville Police Department responded to a call about an accident caused by a dislodged gate at the Wythe County school system’s bus garage on Industrial Road. Once on the scene, officers discovered the school bus was missing.
Wytheville Det. Kelly White said the bus had used to crash through the bus lot’s gate. The bus, which was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a Roanoke restaurant, had damage to the hood, mirror and windshield, said Rick Skeens, director of transportation for Wythe County Public Schools.
Police were able to use the school bus’s surveillance video, which recorded the escapade from start to finish, to identify Olivares as their suspect, White said.
Following a tip on Olivares’ whereabouts on Wednesday, he was taken into custody by Roanoke County police at a Super 8 motel near where the bus had been abandoned. Police believe Olivares, who had been staying in Roanoke and who had ties to Wytheville, took the bus to get back to the Roanoke area. White said Olivares admitted to the theft in an interview with investigators.
White said the eight vehicle trespassing charges stem from tampering with other vehicles, including dump trucks and box trucks, on the lot. Some of those vehicles had wires pulled from the dash, damage to the dashboards or signs of ignition switch tampering, he said.
“Finally, he was able to get the school bus, get it started and get it off the lot,” White said.
Damage to the other vehicles, the school bus and the bus lot property is still being assessed.
Given a public defender during his arraignment, Olivares’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10. He is being held without bond at the regional jail in Dublin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!