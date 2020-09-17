Man charged with stealing Wythe school bus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Los Angeles man accused of stealing a Wythe County school bus was arraigned Thursday morning in Wythe County General District Court.

Jorge Luis Olivares, 38, is charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, destruction of property and eight misdemeanor counts of trespassing into a vehicle.

The investigation into the stolen school bus began early Sunday morning when the Wytheville Police Department responded to a call about an accident caused by a dislodged gate at the Wythe County school system’s bus garage on Industrial Road. Once on the scene, officers discovered the school bus was missing.

Wytheville Det. Kelly White said the bus had used to crash through the bus lot’s gate. The bus, which was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a Roanoke restaurant, had damage to the hood, mirror and windshield, said Rick Skeens, director of transportation for Wythe County Public Schools.

Police were able to use the school bus’s surveillance video, which recorded the escapade from start to finish, to identify Olivares as their suspect, White said.