ABINGDON, Va. — A storekeeper’s fascination with lamps is offering a bright spot in the Abingdon community — especially when the world too often seems dim.
Step inside Nancy Harte’s store on East Main Street, and you can feel the energy illuminating from all shapes and sizes of lamps and lampshades.
Shoppers may have to travel two to four hours from Abingdon to find a similar business that repairs, restores and designs lamps.
Harte said her store “Shady Business” is doing well despite the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think because people are home more now because of COVID-19, they tend to get tired of their surroundings and want to look for a change,” she said.
“I believe you can change the whole style of your room by just changing a lampshade. Light adds warmth and atmosphere to a room. Beautiful lighting sets the tone, and it elevates your feelings.
“I’ve always been hung up on lampshades,” said Harte with laughter. “And I’ve always liked decorative arts.”
It’s easy to see why.
Harte’s husband Joel is a gifted furniture- and cabinetmaker, and her mother was “quite the decorator.”
Following in her mother’s footsteps, Harte’s experience making lamps began out of necessity when she and her husband were young, managing a home in the country and raising three children.
But the hobby never dimmed.
“When my mom died in 2009, she left me $10,000 with a little note saying she wanted me to start my own business. My mother always figured largely in my life.”
When the time was right, Harte decided to follow her dream and open a lamp store.
The store was born with humble beginnings in the back of a frame shop in town. She later moved to a building on Court House Hill, but when that location sold, she found a vacant spot on East Main Street about a year ago.
“I quickly realized if I was going to sell lampshades for a living, I needed to learn to repair the lamps.”
Harte’s future looked even brighter when Harte started designing and selling her own lamps. She uses old lamps and lamp parts she buys at estate sales and antique shows and transforms them into something modern.
“I can give an old-fashioned lamp an edgy look with just the shade I put on it,” said the store owner.
“I order some small lamps, but the ones I find and fix are the ones I sell the most.
“Lamp-making is really all about assembly — how it’s put together. The finial or the cap that fits over the shade, the base and the neck — they all combine to make a good-looking lamp.”
Decorative shades
Her lampshades are as varied as the customers she serves.
She deals with a wide age range of customers, many of them young people who have inherited lamps from their grandmothers and want to give them a new look.
A grandmother from Florida and her granddaughter from Emory, Virginia, are regular customers at Shady Business.
Sandy Frederick and her grandmother Ruth Whitfield shop together for antique lamps at estate sales and antique shops. “When she visits me from Florida, we go looking for lamps, and if I’m in Florida, we shop for them. We joke about it being our obsession,” said Frederick.
“Sometimes the lamps don’t come with shades. I go to Nancy, and she fits them perfectly. If I buy one that’s not quite right, she can always fix it. She has a variety of finials and just the right shades. I go in there with an antique lamp, and she makes it look brand-new.
“We have more lamps than we have places for,” said Frederick with a laugh. “When we see one, we get it, and we often trade back and forth with our family members.”
Shades come in traditional bell, hexagon and square shapes. Some are made of linen, silk, cotton and even ikat, an elegant dying technique used to pattern textiles. Some are cork, some are faux leather, she said.
“I love black shades. A little bit of black in any room adds elegance and drama,” Harte said.
“The shades I carry are high quality — not the kind of shades you see at the big-box stores. The frames are heavy duty and should last a long time.”
Shedding light
“I love going to antique shops. When I see something unique and different,” said Harte, “I get it, especially with blown-glass lamps.”
While traveling in Roanoke years ago, she stumbled on an iron chandelier that featured clipper ships. “It reminded me of the ship in the production of ‘Peter Pan.’ Almost all the paint was off of it. It needed attention.”
Harte bought the lamp home and restored it to sell.
“My son, who was young at the time, said, ‘Mama, don’t sell the lamp. When I get tired of reading, I stare at the lamp, and I fly away to places.’ Needless to say, I kept that lamp.”
The majority of the lamps she sells are those designed and made by her, a skill that earned her compliments from a representative of a high-quality lamp manufacturer who visited her Abingdon shop.
“When the man from the company came into the store, he said, ‘These are the most beautiful lamps I’ve ever seen, but I don’t recognize the manufacturer.’ I told him they were designed by me.”
She has used a Cambridge faded pink glass vase to make into a lamp with a crystal bottom, metal neck and square finial.
Her oldest lamp is a 1700s whiskey or water jug that she refashioned. “Sometimes inspiration comes from unusual pieces. I imagined an aging Revolutionary War veteran settling down to read by the light of this copper lamp with his scotch poured.
“I see something and think that would make a beautiful lamp, and I turn it into one.”
Gifts galore
Even though the tourist traffic has slowed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Harte said she is selling numerous shades and the unique gifts she recently added to the inventory.
The gifts includes high-quality men’s socks, handmade wooden cuff links, themed bow ties, bookends, Blenko glass from the oldest glass blowing company in the country, jewelry, barware, wine decanters, clocks and locally made and collector art.
Harte carries several pieces of handcrafted woodwork made by her husband Joel Harte, a maker of fine furniture and custom cabinetry.
Shady Business, located at 180 E. Main St., is open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 276-356-1674 or follow the business on Facebook.
