Fire damages roof of Jackson Memorial Elementary School; no classes Thursday

Classes at Jackson Memorial Elementary School have been canceled for Thursday after a fire at the school Wednesday afternoon.

Barren Springs Fire Chief Josh Stitt said the fire started in the boiler/hot water room near the cafeteria and that it appears to have started where the vent stack that comes off of the hot water heater and runs up through the roof to allow steam to vent.

“That vent got hot and caused the fire,” he said.

Wythe County schools dismissed at noon on Wednesday, so students were not in the building when someone at the school placed the 911 call about 1:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the smoke stack was on fire and there was heavy smoke coming from the vent cap on the roof on the parking lot side of the building.

Staff members, teachers and administrators had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

Stitt estimated damage to the hot water heater, vent system and roof to be about $45,000.

Fire departments from Max Meadows, Wytheville and Hillsville assisted, along with members of the Lead Mines Rescue Squad.

The fire chief said the cause appears to be accidental and there was no negligence on anyone’s behalf.

