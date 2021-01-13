Washington County schools to remain virtual through Friday

ABINGDON, Va. — Schools in Washington County are slated to remain on a virtual learning schedule through at least Friday.

The Washington County School Board is slated to meet Thursday to discuss options that could include opening schools again on a hybrid schedule on Jan. 18, Superintendent Brian Ratliff said.

“As of today, we have targeted Jan. 18 as a possible return to the hybrid in-person learning,” Ratliff said last week.

This school year started two weeks later than planned due to concerns over the coronavirus.

After operating with only virtual learning from August to October, the schools offered a hybrid schedule that included in-person learning before the close of October.

But schools closed again in early December, due to more concerns over the coronavirus.

Now, Ratliff said, “We will monitor and adjust according to several variables to include but not limited to: community spread and management, staffing implications, prospective vaccination schedules, academic testing schedules, prioritized learning and others.”

On Monday, schools were closed so staff could receive COVID-19 vaccines.