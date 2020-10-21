Wytheville man facing child porn charges

A November preliminary hearing has been set for a 72-year-old Wytheville man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

William Samuel Walters is being held without bond on two felony charges stemming from a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

In a press release this week, police said deputies executed a search warrant at Walters’ North 8th Street residence on Sept. 28.

“Mr. Walters admitted to investigators that he currently possessed and had distributed several images of child pornography to others,” the release said.

Arraigned on Sept. 30 and given a court-appointed attorney, Walters, who is retired, has no criminal record, according to court documents.

“Other similar charges are pending after search of a laptop computer is completed,” a magistrate wrote when determining Walters’ bail.

The Sheriff’s Office also said additional charges are expected.

“The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office aggressively pursues crimes against children,” the release said. “We are proud to partner with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Division, and would like to thank them for assisting with this ongoing investigation.”

Walters’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Wythe County General District Court. If a judge finds probable cause, he’ll send the charges to a grand jury for consideration.