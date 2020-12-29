Suspect in Wythe armed robbery captured in Tennessee

A suspect in an early Tuesday morning armed robbery in Wythe County was arrested in Tennessee later the same day.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Timothy Allen Sarver was caught at a garage on Volunteer Parkway.

Police said Sarver was identified as a suspect after deputies investigated a 4:33 a.m. armed robbery at the Speedway convenience store located off of Interstate 81 on Ready Mix Road in Wytheville.

The Sheriff’s Office said a white male armed with a handgun demanded, and received, money from a clerk before fleeing the store.

Police said the robbery was linked to a Dec. 18 stolen 2007 GMC Sierra and burglary in the 3100 block of West Ridge Road in Wytheville. The Sierra was tied to several larcenies in Wise County, police said.

Police said Sarver is suspected of committing crimes in Wythe, Wise and Dickenson counties.

The stolen Sierra and another vehicle stolen from Kingsport, Tennessee, were found at the garage when Sarver was arrested by the Bristol, Tennessee, Police Department.

Wythe officers are expected to obtain warrants later today.

Sarver is being held in the Sullivan County, Tennessee, Jail.