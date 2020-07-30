Former Wytheville Fire & Rescue member accused of embezzlement

Accused of embezzling more than $3,000 last March, a former Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department member was indicted July 20 on a felony charge.
Robert Shane Mabe, 28, of Wytheville will now stand trial in Wythe Count Circuit Court.
According to police and town officials, Mabe was part of the Wythe County Rescue Squad before it merged with the Wytheville Fire Department in March.
After the merger, the town’s chief began looking at the squad’s finances and noticed that a debit card had been misused.
Police said Mabe’s accused of embezzling $3,090.43 from March 10, 2019, to March 26, 2019.
A certified paramedic, Mabe is affiliated with the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, according to online records. He’s also listed on the squad’s webpage.
No trial date has been set.