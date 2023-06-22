The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office’s support of National Guard and Military Reserve members has caught the attention of a U.S. Department of Defense program.

Wednesday morning, the area chapter of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented Sheriff Chip Shuler with its Above and Beyond Award. The award recognizes employers on the local level who go beyond what is legally required of them in regard to guard members and reservists who are deployed during their employment.

The sheriff’s office was nominated for the award by SCSO Sgt. J.C. Robinson, who also serves as a senior master sergeant in the Air National Guard.

“On behalf of J.C. and our government, we’d like to present this award to you,” Area Chair John Lentz told Shuler. “This is Above and Beyond and just as J.C. was saying, this department has given him more benefits than he would normally be expecting, and he appreciates all the hard work that everyone here has done.”

A school resource officer who also serves as the agency’s accreditation manager as it seeks state accreditation, Robinson said his absence when deployed is felt by the entire department.

“When I go, there’s an absence in my spot,” he explained. “That work doesn’t get done, so everybody has to step up and take on additional duties. That’s always happened since Chip’s taken over and they don’t hold it against you, they’re not mad at you because you have to go. They support you completely and they support my family while I’m gone.”

Thinking back to his last deployment, Robinson said, “I had no idea how long I was going to be there and they didn’t either. They just support you and say, ‘let us know what you need.’ Not all employers are like that.”

Nominating the sheriff’s office for the award, Robinson said, is “a little thing that I can do to say ‘thank you’ to the sheriff’s office and to the sheriff.”

“Thank you all so much,” Shuler told Robinson and the group of ESGR members who presented the award. “I’m honored to have him here, and all my veterans. I wouldn’t hesitate to let him go wherever he needs to go.”

Wednesday’s award was the second the sheriff’s office has received from ESGR. The first came in 2019 after Robinson nominated the sheriff for the program’s Patriotic Employer Award. While Lentz said the local chapter gives out a number of those awards, this was his first time presenting an employer with the Above and Beyond Award.

Made up of volunteers, ESGR members act as advocates for guard members and reservists, educating both service members and civilian employers. Part of that advocacy comes as recognition to employers who exceed what’s required of them and who show support to service members.

As the head of sheriff’s office, Shuler said it’s important to him that such support is shown.

“I support our armed services, whether it’s reserves or full-time,” the sheriff said. “I’ve got several veterans that work here. They’re a good hire, they’re squared away when they come through the door.”

“You driving that support," Robinson told Shuler, "also sets the top-down culture for the entire agency. You doing that .... you’re setting the standard.”

Following the presentation of the award, Shuler signed his name to the program's Statement of Support, committing the agency to fully supporting service members and providing supervisors with tools needed to manage those who serve in the Guard and Reserve.