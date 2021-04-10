Clown murder suspect seeking pretrial release

An Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of dressing as a clown and gunning down a woman in 1990 hopes to get out of a Florida jail ahead of her September trial.
Sheila Keen-Warren, 57, remains incarcerated in the Palm Beach County Jail, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Marlene Warren.
Defense attorney Richard Lubin and his team believe Keen-Warren — who is now married to Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael Warren — is innocent.
“There is no reliable physical or testimonial evidence that she committed this crime, yet Ms. Keen-Warren has been incarcerated without a bond since Oct. 4, 2017,” the woman’s attorneys wrote in a motion seeking bail.
Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 near her home in Abingdon, where she had lived for several years.
About 27 years prior, authorities say a person dressed in a clown costume drove a white Chrysler Lebaron to the Warren’s home in Wellington, Florida. The person, who defense attorneys say was actually a man, approached the house carrying balloons and a flower arrangement and knocked on the front door. When Marlene Warren answered the door, the person shot her in the head and fled the area.
At the time of the shooting, Marlene Warren was inside her house with her son, Joseph Ahrens, and his three friends.
After the shooting, all four witnesses said they saw the person calmly walk toward the Chrysler and leave the community.
About 10 years after the shooting, detectives interviewed two employees at a Publix store where two employees said a woman bought flowers and balloons that were similar to the flowers found at the scene of the shooting.
The following day, detectives returned to the store and showed the employees a photo lineup containing a picture of Keen-Warren, who was considered a person of interest at the time, and five other women. Neither employee could identify the person in the lineup, defense attorneys said in their motion.
A detective also received a call from the owner of the Spotlight Cappezzio, a costume shop in West Palm Beach, who said that two of the employees sold a woman a clown costume two days before the shooting.
Several detectives have investigated the case over the years, but it wasn’t until Detective Paige McCann joined the case that evidence was presented to a grand jury.
Defense attorneys say that McCann did not uncover any new evidence aside from microscopic hair and DNA analysis performed by the FBI.
On Sept. 2, 2014, McCann sent trace hair evidence that had been recovered from a Chrysler Lebaron. In 2016, the FBI reviewed the evidence.
Prosecutors alleged that the hair analysis was identical to a sample of hair from Keen-Warren. The defense says this is false.
In addition, prosecutors claim Keen-Warren was having a romantic relationship with Michael Warren “so she must have been the person who killed Marlene Warren,” the defense motion states.
“The State has spent the last 30 years trying to force the evidence to match this loose motive, but the pieces don’t fit the puzzle,” the defense said. “Forcing the pieces into the wrong puzzle is futile and dangerous. This is precisely how you convict an innocent person.”
A hearing was held earlier this week in Palm Beach court. Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer asked prosecutors and defense attorneys to submit final arguments by April 19. A trial is planned for September.