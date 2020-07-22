Tazewell, Va. – A local cemetery company has a special offer for first responders that they hope no one ever takes advantage of.
Tazewell Cemetery Association, owner of Jeffersonville and Maplewood cemeteries in Tazewell is offering a special program to aid first responders who are killed in the line of duty. H.S. Caudill, president of the association said the board of directors drafted and approved the plan to give any Tazewell County first responder killed in the line of duty a free burial spot and cost of internment at Maplewood Cemetery.
“The Tazewell Cemetery Association Board of Directors appreciates the great service these “heroes’ provide the citizens of our county. We pray we never have to provide this service but, helping the families of these fallen heroes at a time of need is our way of showing our great appreciation,’ Caudill, a former county sheriff said.
