Phillips ready to take reins in Cedar Bluff

Cedar Bluff, Va. – This was billed as an historic election and Cedar Bluff did its part.

When Luke Phillips is officially sworn in he will likely become the youngest mayor in the Commonwealth. Googling Virginia’s youngest mayor produces the name of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who is 35.

Phillips, 22, is putting the wraps on an engineering degree from Bluefield State and hoping to work for a local firm and stay in Cedar Bluff. Best known for his skills on the basketball court, Phillips said he became interested in politics during his senior year in high school.

“I became interested in politics my senior year of high school when I got to vote for our presidential election. That year I voted, everyone I voted for got elected, including our current Mayor Lee Dye. It sparked something inside me to keep up with politics and how important they truly are,’ he said.

Philips credits Dye with keeping the flame burning in him to seek public office. “The person who inspired me to get into politics was Lee Dye. I saw that it has made him a great man and that he knows every single person in our town, without him I would have never been able to accomplish the position of Mayor,’ he said.