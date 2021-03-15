Prominent Wytheville businessman dies, leaves legacy for town

But he and his wife, Seawillow, also appreciated the past. Seawillow, who died in June 2020, promised her father she would find a way to preserve the family home on Tazewell Street. Several years ago, she and Cecil worked with the town of Wytheville to establish the Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum and Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street.

“His goal was to provide a setting where local children could learn about their heritage and the way things were done in the past. He believed strongly in the value of preserving our local and national history and making it possible for future generations to gain an appreciation of the past through activities and demonstrations,” she said. “He loved seeing groups of school children touring the old buildings and playing old fashioned games. I will always remember him saying it was all about the children and what they could learn. As more of the land around his home became developed, he often expressed how important it was to transform their former farm into a living history educational site. Our community will benefit from his and Mrs. Jackson's generosity for generations to come.”