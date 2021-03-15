Prominent Wytheville businessman dies, leaves legacy for town

Wytheville is mourning the death of prominent Wytheville businessman Cecil Jackson, who died March 8. A civil engineer and surveyor by training, Jackson was also a real estate investor with his eye on the future.
But he and his wife, Seawillow, also appreciated the past. Seawillow, who died in June 2020, promised her father she would find a way to preserve the family home on Tazewell Street. Several years ago, she and Cecil worked with the town of Wytheville to establish the Great Lakes to Florida Highway Museum and Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum on Tazewell Street.
For years, the town has used much of the property as a living history site to teach children how their ancestors lived. Frances Emerson, director of the Wytheville Department of Museums, remembered Jackson as a man of great vision who cared deeply about his community.
“His goal was to provide a setting where local children could learn about their heritage and the way things were done in the past. He believed strongly in the value of preserving our local and national history and making it possible for future generations to gain an appreciation of the past through activities and demonstrations,” she said. “He loved seeing groups of school children touring the old buildings and playing old fashioned games. I will always remember him saying it was all about the children and what they could learn. As more of the land around his home became developed, he often expressed how important it was to transform their former farm into a living history educational site. Our community will benefit from his and Mrs. Jackson's generosity for generations to come.”
Cecil and Seawillow attended school together in Wytheville, but went their separate ways after high school. Cecil was offered a position on a ship heading to Venezuela to pick up oil from a tanker. On the trip, he fell in love with the sea and open waters. He eventually joined the Merchant Marines and circumnavigated the globe. He served in World War II, fighting in Normandy, France, on D-Day and in the Battle of Tripoli, according to his daughter, Kay.
Seawillow went north to the nation’s capital, where she worked for the FBI during the war, fingerprinting people. She also worked for the Red Cross and National Geologic Survey.
After the war, they reconnected in Wytheville, fell in love and married in 1946. From Wytheville, they moved to northern Virginia, where Cecil worked as a civil engineer and land surveyor. His company won the first contract to survey the property for the first Washington, D.C., subway. There, they had two children, Rush and Kay.
After several decades, they moved from Arlington to Texas, where Seawillow had relatives from her mother’s side of the family. In 2010, Cecil and Seawillow returned to Wytheville and Seawillow’s homestead, where they restored the log and frame buildings on the property and moved an Umberger family cabin to the site.
Wytheville Town Manager Steve Moore, said Cecil Jackson was a consummate southern gentleman, always kind and friendly.
“He and his wife, Seawillow, worked tirelessly to preserve tangible history for the youth of Wythe County. He always enjoyed watching them appreciate their heritage at their home site, the Willow Brook Jackson Umberger Homestead Museum. He touched many lives in Wythe County, and he will be greatly missed,” Moore said.
Cecil Jackson and Bill Brogden met 14 years ago at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where the Jacksons were active members.
“He was a wonderful guy; he was one in a million,” Brogden said. “I’ve never had a friend who has been as good to me. I say this from the bottom of my heart – I will miss him dearly.”
Their daughter, Kay, said church was important to her parents.
“They were faith-based and very involved in the community,” she said in an email. “Their passion was in preserving history and heritage for future generations. Dad loved rescuing 1800 era log cabins and restoring them on the property. Establishing the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum was a lifelong work of the heart.”
The Jackson family will receive friends at the Grubb Funeral Home Chapel Monday, March 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held privately.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.