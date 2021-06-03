Marion EMT still serving after half a century

“That has fascinated me more than anything,” she said.

Working full-time at several local industries, and then with the Marion Senior High School cafeteria as well as raising three children, Neel said she never had the time to undergo paramedic training. She started out with a first aid course and CPR training and still serves as an EMT or emergency medical technician. Her job is to assist the paramedics on the ambulances.

“My favorite part of the job is helping people, caring for the patients and keeping them calm,” she said. “I never get excited around a patient even if I’m scared of what’s going to happen to them. I stay calm. The only thing I’ve never done and always wanted to do is deliver a baby. I always wanted to do that.”

The early days in emergency medical care could be tough. Neel said many of the men didn’t want the women there. “They thought we didn’t know anything,” she said. And the women had to be cautious around male patients who could act unpredictably. Plus the lifesaving crew members had to go out in the streets with buckets to collect donations to help the department.

“We never heard of grants,” she said.