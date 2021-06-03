Marion EMT still serving after half a century

Fifty years is a long time to spend doing anything, but for Alice Neel it hasn’t been enough when it comes to helping people and saving lives.
Neel has reached the half century mark in emergency medical care. From her first days with the Marion Lifesaving Crew to today’s modern rescue squad, she has seen a lifetime of change and remarkable progress.
“I just can’t believe I’ve been here 50 years,” Neel said following a celebration of her milestone last week. “I’m only 78. I didn’t realize it until someone asked me how long I’d been here.”
Neel said a lady invited her to join the Marion Lifesaving Crew when she was 27. Almost immediately, she began going on calls.
“I got in the auxiliary and went on a call and that was it. I was hooked,” she said. “The longer I ran the more I loved it. And the more I wanted to run.”
Turns out, emergency medical care was her calling.
“We couldn’t do much back then,” she said. “About the only thing we could do then was pick them up, give them oxygen and take them to the hospital.”
Rescue personnel today can provide a whole array of emergency care and are connected directly to a hospital for life-sustaining efforts.
The biggest change she’s seen, Neel said, and what fascinates her the most, is a machine in the ambulance with multiple leads for the heart that is directly connected to the hospital so personnel there can tell what the heart is doing.
“That has fascinated me more than anything,” she said.
Working full-time at several local industries, and then with the Marion Senior High School cafeteria as well as raising three children, Neel said she never had the time to undergo paramedic training. She started out with a first aid course and CPR training and still serves as an EMT or emergency medical technician. Her job is to assist the paramedics on the ambulances.
“My favorite part of the job is helping people, caring for the patients and keeping them calm,” she said. “I never get excited around a patient even if I’m scared of what’s going to happen to them. I stay calm. The only thing I’ve never done and always wanted to do is deliver a baby. I always wanted to do that.”
The early days in emergency medical care could be tough. Neel said many of the men didn’t want the women there. “They thought we didn’t know anything,” she said. And the women had to be cautious around male patients who could act unpredictably. Plus the lifesaving crew members had to go out in the streets with buckets to collect donations to help the department.
“We never heard of grants,” she said.
The crew had a little white building for their headquarters, now gone, and then a new building was built across the street from the former senior center, now the police station. Since the rescue squad was consolidated with the fire department, they now occupy the spacious fire station below Blue Ridge Job Corps Center and the old building is used for storage.
Neel’s fellow emergency medical providers and firefighting friends recognized her special anniversary last week with a party and praise.
“It's not an understatement to say that Alice is a trailblazer for women in local emergency services ever since she began running with the former Marion Life Saving Crew back in 1972,” a statement about her anniversary read. “Congratulations Alice, not only for your service, but for being a role model for the women of Marion Fire-EMS and throughout the region!”
Neel seemed touched by that praise, but said, “I don’t think I’m a role model.” She has just kept carrying on with her duties through raising her children Barry, Terri and Gary with her husband James, working full-time, and surviving cancer.
Five years ago, Neel began her battle with cancer and today is cancer-free.
It was a tough battle, one she wasn’t sure she would win, but this little red-headed firebrand wasn’t ready to give up.
“I kept fighting,” she said. “I was not sure I would be able to come back. It’s not easy. It’s really not. But a day is what you make it. And I like happy days.”
“I love people. I guess that’s why I keep hanging on,” Neel said. “It makes me feel so good to help someone, when someone thanks you for helping them. It’s just something I’ve always loved. I say I’m going to quit when I’m 80, but I’ll probably keep going as long as the good Lord lets me.”