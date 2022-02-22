Abingdon eateries offer week of specials

ABINGDON, Va. — More than 20 Abingdon restaurants will participate in this year’s Restaurant Week, an opportunity hosted by the Virginia Highlands Festival to better acquaint people with the many eateries in town.

The Virginia Highlands Festival is collaborating with Abingdon Tourism and the Virginia Tourism Corp. to spotlight 21 independently owned restaurants during the week of March 7-13.

The special week is presented in conjunction with “Eat. Drink. Love.” The statewide campaign presented by the Virginia Tourism Corp. focuses on all things culinary in Virginia.

The goal of Restaurant Week is to entice more patrons to visit restaurants they have never tried before — especially during a time when the restaurant industry has taken a hit from the pandemic.

The promotional opportunity also comes at a time when the town is reeling with excitement from winning first place in USA Today’s Ten Best Small Town Food Scene contest for the third consecutive year. Abingdon competed with other towns around the country, including Thibodaux, Louisiana; Lewisburg, West Virginia; and Saugerties, New York, to win the title.

The reader’s choice competition allows community members to share top destinations and eateries from across the country.

“We understand that March through May is a downtime for our restaurants, and coupled with the fact that they have just been voted No. 1 Best Small Town Food Scene three years in a row, the timing for the Restaurant Week campaign is perfect,” said Deirdre Cole, executive producer of the Virginia Highlands Festival.

Christine Webb, who works to coordinate efforts between Abingdon and the Virginia Highlands Festival, said the restaurants have come together in an unprecedented way. “I’ve worked in tourism in Abingdon for a while, and the partnerships just keep getting better and stronger. As we reached out to restaurant owners and chefs, they offered to reach out to their contacts, and the effort just grew and grew,” Webb said.

“This special week will be a big boost for our restaurants in town that often experience a decline in business during the winter months. Seeing new faces is always exciting for restaurant owners.”

Serving up specials

Restaurants participating in Restaurant Week are located throughout town from Rain Restaurant on East Main Street to JJ’s Restaurant at the opposite end of Abingdon.

The restaurants will offer customers a variety of specials, discounts and free food items during the week. Many chefs will surprise customers with new menu items.

Luke’s Cafe will give customers a free cobbler with the purchase of two entrées.

Tumbling Creek Cider Co. Taproom plans to offer five glasses of cider for the price of four.

Sister’s American Grill at the Martha Washington Hotel and Spa will serve a meal for two at a special rate.

Customers are encouraged to ask their servers about the specials of the day when visiting the restaurants.

Photos of food specials will be posted on the Virginia Highlands Festival and the Town of Abingdon websites at www.vahighlandsfestival.com and www.abingdon-va.gov.

In addition, a souvenir T-shirt featuring the logos of participating restaurants will be sold for $25 each at Wolf Hills Coffee, Abingdon Visitors Center and Wolf Hills Antiques.

Tonya Triplett, director of Abingdon Tourism said Restaurant Week is an opportunity to try something new.

“In the summer and fall, and even at Christmas, it’s hard to get a table at some of these restaurants, especially without reservations. Now’s the time for everyone to taste why we’ve been voted No. 1 in the country,” said Triplett.

“I am grateful for the partnerships between the Town of Abingdon, the Virginia Highlands Festival, Abingdon restaurants and the Virginia Tourism Corp., and I hope we can continue to work together to showcase all the assets Abingdon has to offer.”

