Watch Now: TransVirginia Bike Route takes cyclists on 550-mile tour ending in Damascus

Kaufman described the bike route as a “test of perseverance.”

“It was an adventure, for sure. It was interesting to leave the busy downtown D.C. and end up in the beautiful little town of Damascus, but it was a circuitous route to get there.”

With the clock always running, bikers decide if they want to sleep while on the route.

“It was fun to see how far and long I could push myself,” said the cyclist, who slept a total of three hours during the two days.

“After riding all day, it’s hard to fall asleep on the dot.”

His goal was to finish under three days. “But you’re never sure what can happen. There’s so much that can go wrong — your bike can break, a tire goes flat, or you become sick,” he said.

Kaufman said the only mishap he experienced was enduring a bug trapped in his ear canal for several hours.

Kaufman, who discovered gravel bike-packing just this year, said he will take another endurance bike trip again one day.

He may venture to Damascus, one of his favorite little towns on the trail.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.