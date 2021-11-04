Fighting for life on the South Fork

Lane pointed out that mussels are the most imperiled creatures of all and, of the 23 mussel species that have already been declared extinct, half used to live in the Clinch River.

That river, he said, remains mussels “last stronghold” and is critical to the “vitality of the biodiversity of the world.”

This area of the Appalachians is recognized as one of the country’s biodiversity hot spots for freshwater mussels and other species.

Ten miles of the nearby Powell River, Lane said, serve as the last known home to the Appalachian monkeyface mussel. It used to thrive in the Powell, Clinch, and Holston rivers, but officials have only seen eight in recent years. “They’re very much on the brink,” Lane said.

The AWCC has a license to hold some monkeyface mussels at their facility on the Buller Fish Hatchery campus, all part of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. However, in the last two years, the AWCC staff has produced more than 200 of the monkeyface mussels and is working to reestablish them.

AWCC staff, Lane acknowledged, are tracking the monkeyface’s growth and development and have made discoveries about its reproductive process that are publishable because the information is new to the scientific community.