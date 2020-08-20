Richlands student places third in regional art contest

Tazewell, VA- The Virginia School Board Association Board of Directors has reviewed the entries and selected winners for the 2020 Southwest Region Art Contest. The third place middle school winner was Valencia Johnson from Richlands Middle School.
Johnson discussed the artwork that she submitted entitled “My Dream of Peace” saying, “I put every country in the universe that I could think of with a peace sign. The path to peace is a difficult path but it is not impossible.”
This is the first art contest that Johnson has entered but she looks forward to submitting her art to more art contests in the future. When she is not drawing she enjoys performing with the color guard at Richlands High School. Johnson also works with the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. She was cast in “Alice in Wonderland” this summer but that performance was cancelled due to Covid-19.
“Every year, I am amazed at the diverse artistic talent we have at Richlands Middle School. Valencia Johnson has excelled in all areas during her time at Richlands Middle School, from the performing arts to creative endeavors such as this. Mr. Victor Lawson, her Art teacher has done a fantastic job promoting growth in already talented students such as Ms. Johnson. I would like to congratulate Valencia on placing third in the VSBA 2020 Southwest Region Art Contest, and I look forward to seeing her continued success,” said Richlands Middle School Principal, Sabrina Holmes.
Johnson is 14 years old and is a freshman this year at Richlands High School in Richlands, Virginia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!