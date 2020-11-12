WCCH announces new CEO

Wythe County Community Hospital announced on Thursday that Vicki Parks has been named chief executive officer, effective Dec. 14. A veteran healthcare leader, Parks comes to Wythe County Community Hospital from Wilson Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, in Wilson, North Carolina, where she has served as chief operating officer since May 2019. Parks replaces Joe Wilkins.
“We are thrilled to welcome Vicki to her new role as CEO and to the Wythe County family,” said Jamie Carter, Eastern Division President of LifePoint Health. “Vicki brings more than two decades of healthcare operations experience to Wythe County. She is known for an impressive operational track record, in addition to her dedication to quality care, ability to unite teams behind common goals, and commitment to her communities. We know that she will positively lead the Wythe team as they seek to grow and expand the ways they are making communities healthier.”
During her time as COO at Wilson Medical Center, Parks oversaw the execution of a $120 million, 5-year master facility plan, all perioperative and ancillary services, contract management, physician recruiting, strategic planning, security and emergency management, and all operational changes driven by the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to her time at Wilson, Parks was chief financial officer at Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky, and at Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. She also was chief accounting officer at St. Vincent’s Health System in Birmingham, Alabama.
“Vicki’s experience shows her ability to lead hospital teams through good times as well as times of tremendous change and crises beyond their control,” said Charlie White, chair of the Wythe County Community Hospital Board of Trustees. “She combines keen business sense with a real passion for healthcare and compassion for people. We are delighted to welcome her to Wythe County and look forward to working with her to build on the hospital’s successes and dedication to quality to improve the health of our community.”
Parks earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham. She is a Certified Professional in Patient Safety and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, NCHA Data Policy Committee, and Healthcare Financial Management Association. She has served on the United Way of Wilson Board and LifePoint Health CFO Council and has spoken at national healthcare conferences including the National Patient Safety Foundation’s Annual Congress.
“I look forward to joining the Wythe County Community Hospital family and becoming part of its communities,” said Parks. “I am excited to work with hospital leaders, physicians, employees, volunteers, and community members to find new ways we can serve our region, improve the delivery of healthcare here and positively impact the lives of more people. We have great opportunities to make Wythe an even better place to come for care, practice medicine and work, and I can’t wait to explore these in the weeks and months to come.”
