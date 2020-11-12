WCCH announces new CEO

“Vicki’s experience shows her ability to lead hospital teams through good times as well as times of tremendous change and crises beyond their control,” said Charlie White, chair of the Wythe County Community Hospital Board of Trustees. “She combines keen business sense with a real passion for healthcare and compassion for people. We are delighted to welcome her to Wythe County and look forward to working with her to build on the hospital’s successes and dedication to quality to improve the health of our community.”

Parks earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham. She is a Certified Professional in Patient Safety and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, NCHA Data Policy Committee, and Healthcare Financial Management Association. She has served on the United Way of Wilson Board and LifePoint Health CFO Council and has spoken at national healthcare conferences including the National Patient Safety Foundation’s Annual Congress.