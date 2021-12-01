 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smyth County Sheriff's Office, VSP investigating after body found in house fire
0 comments

Smyth County Sheriff's Office, VSP investigating after body found in house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Clairs Creek house fire

Rubble is all that remains of a St. Clairs Creek home ravaged by fire Tuesday night. 

 Jasmine Franks/ Smyth County News & Messenger

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating after a body was found inside a Chilhowie home ravaged by fire Tuesday night.

Chilhowie fire crews responded to the St. Clairs Creek Road home around 8 p.m., battling the blaze for hours before clearing the scene around 1 a.m.

Few details are being released at this time. State police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Sheriff’s office Capt. Bill Eller said the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy. The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation by the medical examiner.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as new information comes available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ilhan Omar urges House Republicans to address anti-Muslim hatred

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four more sentenced in unemployment scheme
Crime

Four more sentenced in unemployment scheme

Four more Southwest Virginia residents have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a scheme that netted nearly a half-million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics