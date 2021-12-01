Smyth County Sheriff's Office, VSP investigating after body found in house fire

Chilhowie fire crews responded to the St. Clairs Creek Road home around 8 p.m., battling the blaze for hours before clearing the scene around 1 a.m.

Few details are being released at this time. State police are investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Sheriff’s office Capt. Bill Eller said the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy. The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation by the medical examiner.