ABINGDON, Va. — Two men were shot last Wednesday in Washington County when authorities said they received a call about a gunshot wound and a possible attempted robbery.
At around 1:50 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Lee Highway near Abingdon, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
The deputies administered first aid and applied tourniquets to the men, who suffered wounds to the legs. Washington County Life Saving Crew members arrived on scene, and both men were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, one by ambulance and the other by MedFlight helicopter.
Sheriff Blake Andis said detectives were continuing to investigate to determine what took place but believed that the shootings involved only the two men. A pistol and other evidence was recovered from the scene.
