Veterans learn blacksmithing skills

Gee mostly teaches at his house, but for the classes for veterans, he is willing to make an exception.

“Veterans are the easiest to teach than anyone I have ever taught,” he said. “You’d think they’ve been hammering all of their lives. For me, hanging out with veterans is helpful because it helps manage stress; it’s as helpful to me as it is to them.”

In a previous class, the students learned to draw out metal and twist it. They also learned to make a hole in metal.

Navy Veteran Roger Rose of Elk Creek enjoyed making his knife.

“I thought it was very informative; I’d like to do another one,” he said. “The camaraderie with other veterans was great, and the instructor took his time and taught us how to do it.”

Rose and his wife, Ann, have also enjoyed the art therapy lessons, painting everything from sunsets and trees to waterfalls and snowy landscapes.