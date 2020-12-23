High School Teacher of the Year talks about how COVID-19 has changed her teaching

Quinn Price, 14, has missed out on in-person instruction her entire freshmen year at the high school. She has remained a virtual student since school began in September.

Not only does she have to deal with slow internet service at her home, she has to find the motivation to work from home, which is sometimes a struggle.

“I can easily get distracted at home, whether it’s from being on my phone or watching TV. It’s really tough.”

Her grades, however, have not suffered despite her frustrations. She has all A’s.

“Ms. Beverly is an amazing teacher,” said Price. “She posts videos for each lesson so we can hear her teaching just like we’re in the classroom at school. She goes over all we need to know, and then we do the assignments and turn them in. I love how this works. There’s nothing confusing about it.”

Adapting curriculum

According to Davis, the challenges faced by the school system during the pandemic have been daunting at times.

“We are doing our best to resolve issues in our control as a school and as a division. Teachers have definitely learned new skills that won’t be wasted when we return to face-to-face learning.”