High School Teacher of the Year talks about how COVID-19 has changed her teaching

ABINGDON, Va. — Mary Beverly sipped a morning cup of coffee last week as she prepared to face a computer screen instead of her classroom of students at Abingdon High School.
The halls of the high school — like all of the other schools in Washington County — are once again empty as students tackle online learning at home and teachers adjust to flip-flop changes this school year.
Due to rising cases of COVID-19, a return to the classrooms is not planned until mid-January.
Whether teaching behind a face mask in the classroom or preparing online lessons from a computer, the challenges faced by teachers are making the 2020 school year one to remember.
The move to online teaching has been a challenge for most teachers, even for Beverly, who was recently voted by her colleagues as the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year at Abingdon High School. Advancing to the next level, Beverly was named last week as the High School Teacher of the Year for Washington County. She will compete with other county finalists for the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year for Washington County.
In 2018, she won the John Marshall Foundation High School Teacher Award, which goes to a teacher who “demonstrates knowledge of and enthusiasm for the U.S. Constitution as evidenced through activities inside and outside of the classroom.”
Going the extra mile
Beverly is pulling out all the stops to make things interesting for her online students, but that’s really nothing different for the teacher of 17 years.
“Ms. Beverly really hasn’t had to adapt that much from what she would normally do in class,” said Wendy Davis, assistant principal at the high school. “She has always taught through media and technology, so the learning curve for her was minimal.”
Beverly’s goal as a teacher is simple — to make learning as interesting and interactive as possible.
“I’m not the history teacher who lectures the entire class. I want the students to actively participate so they can retain information better,” she said.
Jake Puckett, 17, is a student in Beverly’s AP government class. To say the least, this is not the school year he envisioned for his senior year.
“It’s been crazy, but we’re just rolling with the punches,” said Puckett.
“Ms. Beverly has done a really good job getting us information, keeping us engaged and making it fun, while also creating an environment that will be similar to how online classes will be in college — the rigor and the setup of assignments.”
With the goal of becoming a physical therapist, Puckett plans to attend East Tennessee State University after graduation.
Quinn Price, 14, has missed out on in-person instruction her entire freshmen year at the high school. She has remained a virtual student since school began in September.
Not only does she have to deal with slow internet service at her home, she has to find the motivation to work from home, which is sometimes a struggle.
“I can easily get distracted at home, whether it’s from being on my phone or watching TV. It’s really tough.”
Her grades, however, have not suffered despite her frustrations. She has all A’s.
“Ms. Beverly is an amazing teacher,” said Price. “She posts videos for each lesson so we can hear her teaching just like we’re in the classroom at school. She goes over all we need to know, and then we do the assignments and turn them in. I love how this works. There’s nothing confusing about it.”
Adapting curriculum
According to Davis, the challenges faced by the school system during the pandemic have been daunting at times.
“We are doing our best to resolve issues in our control as a school and as a division. Teachers have definitely learned new skills that won’t be wasted when we return to face-to-face learning.”
Online training sessions offered by the school system last summer gave Beverly and other county teachers a leg up to improving skills for remote teaching.
“It’s forced me to be more organized and to plan a week at a time,” Beverly said. “That’s definitely a pro. I spend the following week grading or touching base with students through email. On the other side, I really miss the students when we’re completely remote. It’s a very odd experience to sit in a classroom without those faces looking back at me.”
The social studies teacher has spent the school year adapting her curriculum to Schoology, a social networking service that allows users to create, manage and share academic content. It’s also known as a learning management system.
“When you observe Ms. Beverly’s class or look at her course design, the lesson plan and the technology is woven together so that students not only fact-find what is essential for them to know but engage in deeper learning,” said the assistant principal.
Beverly said she’s learned to be flexible and organized for her students, laying out what is expected of them each week.
Washington County Public Schools follow asynchronous learning, which does not require real-time interaction, allowing the teacher to record her discussions on Zoom for students to access online when it best suits their schedules.
During weekly Zoom meetings for her 87 students, Beverly teaches new content, reviews for tests and sometimes just enjoys touching base with her students.
“Some students actually enjoy learning online while others struggle because they need that in-person experience to guide them in the right direction,” she said. “I’ve heard my students say they miss hearing other students ask questions in the classroom.”
For the high school teacher, the challenge has been to adapt in-person learning to online instruction.
To help with that, the teacher uses HyperDoc, a digital document — such as a Google Doc — that pulls together all components of learning into one central hub. HyperDocs brings all types of multimedia resources — such as images, videos, audio and text — under one roof.
For example, Beverly recently used an assignment created by a teacher in California that studies history’s mysteries of early American civilizations.
“The students have to browse sources and answer questions about things like what happened to the Maya civilization or to study the Inca Empire,” she explained.
Coronavirus may change education
Beverly believes it’s possible that the pandemic may change the face of education in the future.
“I can see some of the snow days that aren’t that bad being virtual learning days. I’ve also heard about some school districts in the country may consider offering virtual options to students. It also could be an option for homebound students who normally have a teacher visit at their house.”
For now, the teacher is making the best of a bad situation by showing her students understanding and empathy.
“In normal times, we don’t always know what these kids are going through, and I know some students are struggling. Personally, I just try to do the best I can and that includes making time for myself to relax and recharge,” said Beverly. “I’ve put a lot of running miles in on the Creeper Trail and the streets of Abingdon since this all began.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.