Cider company grafts new apple trees

The newly grafted trees, which are only a foot tall now, will be transplanted into a nursery plot to grow throughout the year. If large enough this winter, they will be moved to a site on the farm that nurtures another 600 grafted trees from 2020. The new trees grow in a high-density trellis system, an orchard with hundreds of trees per acre.

The owners developed the trellis system in 2019 to help promote early production and higher returns of apples. A high-density orchard allows the caregiver to get twice as many apples from one acre of land.

“The trees in the high-density trellis system are planted on dwarf root stock and will only grow to 8-10 feet tall. They are planted 4 feet apart,’” he said.

“However, not every grafted tree works,” said McMullen. “The first year, we had a 68% success rate, but that has increased to more than 80%. Four out of five graphs are successful.”

“Every bud on an apple tree has the potential to become a new tree,” explained McMullen.

A good tree is made up of two parts — the scion wood, which is the apple variety you want to propagate. The other part is the root stock — the bottom half of the tree that controls tree height and provides some disease resistance.