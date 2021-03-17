City of Bristol, Virginia, and BVU work to resolve lawsuit

BRISTOL, Va. — The city and BVU Authority are working to resolve a lawsuit filed last year by the city.

“We’ve been reasonably successful in bringing us to the point where both parties have — in principle — agreed to things, and we fully expect for those to be finalized in a short time,” BVU Authority board Chairman Gary Bagnall said during Friday’s BVU board meeting. “We are close to a settlement and might well settle this well before our court date, which is scheduled for November.”

In a complaint filed last July 31, Bristol, Virginia claims the authority owes the city $6.5 million in proceeds from the sale of its former OptiNet telecommunications division. BVU was a division of the city when OptiNet was formed, and the two parties had a mutual agreement to equally divide any funds remaining from the sale of any BVU division, after debt obligations were met.

The city claimed BVU incorrectly used $13 million from the sale to resolve an old debt that was uncovered during a 2016 state audit. BVU claims the funds were all properly expended and it owes nothing.

On Dec. 4, U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent issued stay orders on deadlines for both parties due to their “ongoing settlement negotiations.”