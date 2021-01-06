Couple wanted in robbery arrested in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for various crimes, including the armed robbery of a Wytheville convenience store, was arrested along with his wife last Tuesday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a statement released late that afternoon by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Bristol Tennessee police officers arrested 44-year-old Timothy Allen Sarver at roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of 1700 Volunteer Parkway, the statement said. They also arrested 47-year-old Virginia Sarver, who was with Timothy Sarver.
The suspects are married, according to BTPD’s Lt. Justin Bush, and Lt. Dannielle Eller said that they appeared not to have a fixed address. They’re suspected of committing crimes in Wythe, Wise and Dickenson counties, and Timothy Sarver was also wanted in Bristol, Tennessee, for shoplifting, the statement said.
Timothy Sarver was the main suspect in an armed robbery that happened Dec. 28 at a Speedway convenience store in Wytheville, Virginia, according to a Facebook post made by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.
At around 4:30 a.m. that morning, the Facebook post stated, a white man entered a Speedway store on Ready Mix Road, “produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.” He left the store with “an undisclosed amount of money,” the post said.
The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office identified Timothy Sarver as a suspect and alerted other local law enforcement agencies, according to the post.
At the Volunteer Parkway garage where Bristol Tennessee police found the couple, they discovered two stolen vehicles — one from Wythe County and one from Kingsport — and a handgun linking Timothy Sarver to the Wythe County convenience store robbery, the BTPD statement said.
Timothy Sarver was charged with possession of more than $10,000 in stolen property and unlawful drug paraphernalia, along with identity theft and possession of a stolen weapon, the statement said. Virginia Sarver was charged with possession of more than $2,500 worth of stolen property and unlawful drug paraphernalia, the statement said.
Both are being held in the Sullivan County jail, while the Wythe County and Wise County sheriff’s offices are continuing their investigations of the Sarvers, the statement said.