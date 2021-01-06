Couple wanted in robbery arrested in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for various crimes, including the armed robbery of a Wytheville convenience store, was arrested along with his wife last Tuesday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, according to a statement released late that afternoon by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Bristol Tennessee police officers arrested 44-year-old Timothy Allen Sarver at roughly 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of 1700 Volunteer Parkway, the statement said. They also arrested 47-year-old Virginia Sarver, who was with Timothy Sarver.

The suspects are married, according to BTPD’s Lt. Justin Bush, and Lt. Dannielle Eller said that they appeared not to have a fixed address. They’re suspected of committing crimes in Wythe, Wise and Dickenson counties, and Timothy Sarver was also wanted in Bristol, Tennessee, for shoplifting, the statement said.

Timothy Sarver was the main suspect in an armed robbery that happened Dec. 28 at a Speedway convenience store in Wytheville, Virginia, according to a Facebook post made by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.