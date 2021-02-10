ATF warns of more live grenades like one that killed Abingdon boy

Live hand grenades — like the one that killed a 12-year-old Abingdon boy in late December — may still be out there, federal investigators say.
Corey Ray, public information officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said law enforcement is still concerned about the possibility of additional grenades sold by a vendor in Shallotte, North Carolina. The ATF has been following up ever since they learned Asher Hurley died from injuries resulting from a hand grenade explosion.
Law enforcement and first responders were called to the Hurley home on King Street in Abingdon on the report of an explosion.
The 911 call to Washington County Central Dispatch, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, was made by a woman who said her son was dying.
She told the dispatcher that “something exploded.” When the dispatcher asked what happened, she responded: “We don’t know.”
The woman can then be heard praying on the call.
The boy died as a result of penetrating injuries to the “head, torso and extremities,” said Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia. The ATF said they subsequently learned additional grenades may have been sold from the same vendor. A second grenade was later found in Horry County, South Carolina.
The grenades were thought to be inert or inoperable MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II. At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor buyer believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous, the ATF said.
In a statement to the media, the antique mall, located near the Atlantic coastline, said that “there was only one other grenade sold the next day by the same vendor.” It added that it was “very sorry that this has occurred” and that “we all felt that the grenade was inert.”
It is unclear how the vendor at the mall obtained the grenade.
Millions of MK2 grenades were manufactured from the 1920s until they were replaced about 40 years later. The MK2 design allows them to fragment when they explode, which can be fatal or cause minor injuries, depending on the distance from the explosion.
Bob Morhard, a North Carolina explosives expert, told The New York Times that a three- to five-second delay precedes the explosion after the pin on the MK2 is pulled. The grenade’s explosion is lethal within a 16-foot zone, Morhard told the newspaper.
The MK2 is considered the most recognized hand grenade design used by the U.S. Army during the first half of the 20th century. It’s also a highly sought-after piece of ordnance for military memorabilia collectors, and inert pieces can be purchased online.
It is illegal to own a functioning grenade.
“History buffs, veterans and others purchase inert grenades as collectibles and antiques,” Ray said. “Trying to determine whether or not a grenade is safe or inert should only be coordinated by someone properly trained. ATF recommends contacting a local office or a local law enforcement agency’s bomb squad to assist in making a proper evaluation.”
Ray said he is unaware of any statistics that show how many people are injured or killed by hand grenades in the United States.
Local police in Bristol occasionally receive calls for devices suspected to be live grenades, according to Capt. Terry Johnson with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Johnson oversees the Bristol Bomb Squad, which assists law enforcement on both sides of the state line.
“Most of them are training devices that have been painted,” said Johnson, who noted that military training grenades are normally blue and have a hole in the bottom. The bottom is typically plugged to make them appear to be a live grenade. “Most of the devices we respond to are something of this type or a replica of some type.”
To determine if a grenade is live or an improvised device meant to detonate with other types of fusing/explosives, authorities normally do a visual inspection with a robot or an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician in a bomb suit. If authorities are unable to determine whether the device is a live or a replica/dummy device, they use X-rays to see if it is fused or contains an explosive.
If authorities determine the device to be a real grenade, they contact military EOD and explain the situation to them and follow their directions, Johnson said.
“Military ordnance is very complex and vary greatly in their fusing and activation systems,” Johnson said. “Their EOD people are more specialized in the type of ordnance of the unit to which they are assigned may be using.”
Law enforcement technicians focus more on the mitigation of dangerous devices, he added.
“If someone finds something they believe to be a piece of military ordinance, they should leave it as found, do not touch it and call 911 to report the device,” Johnson said. “Our EOD unit is trained in how to respond and have contact with military EOD if we determine the device to be a piece of military ordnance.”
The ATF continues to investigate the grenade case. Anyone who bought a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 should contact the Charlotte Field Division at 704-716-1800 or the Washington Field Division at 202-648-8010. Information can also be provided to ATF by calling 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov,or through the ReportIt app.