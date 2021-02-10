ATF warns of more live grenades like one that killed Abingdon boy

The grenades were thought to be inert or inoperable MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II. At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor buyer believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous, the ATF said.

In a statement to the media, the antique mall, located near the Atlantic coastline, said that “there was only one other grenade sold the next day by the same vendor.” It added that it was “very sorry that this has occurred” and that “we all felt that the grenade was inert.”

It is unclear how the vendor at the mall obtained the grenade.

Millions of MK2 grenades were manufactured from the 1920s until they were replaced about 40 years later. The MK2 design allows them to fragment when they explode, which can be fatal or cause minor injuries, depending on the distance from the explosion.

Bob Morhard, a North Carolina explosives expert, told The New York Times that a three- to five-second delay precedes the explosion after the pin on the MK2 is pulled. The grenade’s explosion is lethal within a 16-foot zone, Morhard told the newspaper.