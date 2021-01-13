Emory & Henry hosting weeklong series for MLK Day

“I’m going to turn the lens a little bit and tell a new story — a story that also puts us in context with recent campaigns similar to the Women’s March in 2017 and the Say Her Name social movement that raises awareness for Black female victims.”

There are lessons good and bad to take from history, said the author.

“The past is never dead. A lot of issues we grapple with today are rooted in the history that we haven’t fully and honestly confronted.”

According to her, there are good things that resulted from the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“The movement gave us Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a young preacher when he got to Montgomery, and he emerged as the spokesperson for a civil rights struggle.

“The movement also gave us ordinary people just like you and me who learned how to make the world a better place through our daily actions. We don’t need someone like King to change the world — we just need to learn through our own actions and to be the change we want to see,” she said.

McGuire is a firm believer that we can learn from history and move forward.