People Inc. now offering foreclosure prevention counseling

ABINGDON, Va. — People Inc. of Virginia is now offering foreclosure prevention counseling to homeowners in the city of Bristol and Washington, Buchanan, Dickenson and Russell counties.
The free counseling service will assist homeowners who may be in danger of defaulting on their mortgage or foreclosure on their home. Any homeowners in People Inc.’s Southwest Virginia service area who are behind on their mortgage may be eligible for this service.
“The foreclosure process can be intimidating,” said Jamie Gross, senior housing counselor at People Inc. “We help homeowners navigate this process and negotiate with the lender to help them keep or sell their home, depending on the homeowner’s goal.”
Foreclosure prevention counseling through People Inc. is funded by a grant from Virginia Housing. Homeowners interested in mortgage default or foreclosure prevention counseling should contact Jamie Gross at jgross@peopleinc.net.
For more information about People Inc., visit peopleinc.net.
