Tazewell County looking to help flood victims

Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. – County leaders took steps to deal with localized flooding in the Adria, Dry Fork areas of the county Aug. 4.
The flooding took place July 30-31 wiping out driveways, damaging homes and businesses and leaving several people without water. County Administrator Eric Young briefed the board of supervisors on the flooding at its meeting and residents of Johnson Branch Road spoke about it as well.
Brandy Brewster said members of the community spent $1,000 to get road repairs so three families could get out. She said her family had to be evacuated the night of the flood and it was 10:30 p.m. before the Bishop Fire Department could get there to help them. Johnson Branch is between Adria and Bishop.
Another resident said flooding has become a problem in the area since a new electric service line was installed several years ago. Brewster’s husband said he left work and helped his family and neighbors get out. He said the Dry Fork area is served by the Dry Fork, Amonate, Dix Creek, (DAD), Fire Department but they did not respond to assist with the flooding.
County Administrator Eric Young said Director of Emergency Services Dave White and Fire and Rescue Coordinator Barry Brooks had both been to the community. He said the Public Service Authority was working to restore water service.
Other residents said cutting and clearing trees on the fire department property would help alleviate flood problems. Young said he was working with the Department of Social Services and Clinch Valley Community Action to get assistance for the flood victims.
The board approved $40,000 to Clinch Valley Community Action to help families who sustained property damage. Young said families should apply to DSS or CVCA for assistance. In regard to the fire department he said DAD had only responded to four calls in two years.
Brewster said her husband and son were members of the department but did not have pagers or radios. Supervisor Mike Hymes said the area should be served by Baptist Valley rather than Bishop if DAD isn’t responding.
Supervisor Travis Hackworth said the town of Richlands had compiled a list of volunteer agencies that assist with cleanup and repairs following their flooding last winter. He asked Young to contact Richlands Town Manager Tim Taylor and see if they would provide the list to the county. Later in the week, Young and Supervisor Maggie Asbury traveled the Johnson Branch and Dry Fork areas to survey damage.
White and Brooks visited the DAD fire department to see if it was capable of handling calls which have been deferred to Bishop. County Engineer Ken Dunford and PSA Administrator Dahmon Ball were working on a solution in the area where a washout damaged the waterline.
Young said $25,000 had already been sent to Clinch Valley Community Action and after surveying the damage he was not certain $40,000 would be enough to repair everything the lawa allows the county to do.
[In other action the board:]
*Ratified $2,000 to Raven Theater to pay insurance.
*Ratified $2,000 to Tazewell Today to pay for the Prom.
*Held a joint public hearing with the planning commission and voted to amend the comprehensive plan.
*Heard from Mike Clemons of GigaBeam that Thompson Valley Internet is 60 percent complete.
*Appointed Lori Stacy to the Cares Act Committee.
*Approved $7,200 to C.L. Dale for brush removal on Goose Creek and Pond Street.
*Approved the contract for groundwater monitoring at the landfill.
*Approved $3,000 to upgrade the software in the commissioner of revenue’s office.
*Transferred $33,974,77 from contingency and grants account to the sheriff’s office.
