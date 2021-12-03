 Skip to main content
Chilhowie man arrested in Washington County armed robbery
Chilhowie man arrested in Washington County armed robbery

Eric Wayne Mercer

A Chilhowie man is behind bars after Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis says he robbed a gas station Thursday night.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies answered the armed robbery call at the Shell gas station off exit 10 around 10 p.m. There, police learned that a man brandished a handgun at the clerk, demanded money and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Exit 10 armed robbery

The clerk was able to provide a detailed description of the man and the vehicle he was driving, the release said. Deputies soon located a vehicle matching the description traveling north on I-81 and conducted a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, the release said, deputies found a handgun. They also recovered $245 in cash on 40-year-old Eric Wayne Mercer, who admitted to the crime.

Mercer is charged with armed robbery, use of a fire arm in commission of a felony, petit larceny, and brandishing a firearm. He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond

