GLADE SPRING, Va. — Three local farms have become the first Certified Naturally Grown (CNG) farms in Washington County — and likely in most of Southwest Virginia.
Creative Seeds Farm in Glade Spring and Harvest Table Farm and Wolf Farm, both in Meadowview, participate in the CNG certification program and are committed to producing food without synthetic chemicals and promoting a holistic approach to harmony with nature.
The local farmers said they were drawn to the grassroots, nonprofit program because it allows them to exchange ideas with other CNG farmers and build valuable connections during peer review inspections.
They invite other farmers in the area to learn about the benefits of joining the more than 750 farmers and beekeepers in the United States and Canada who are Certified Naturally Grown.
Jonny and Erin Root, who manage Harvest Table Farm, met with Dylan and Denita House at their Creative Seeds Farm last week for a routine annual inspection of the Glade Spring farm and to network with and get feedback from each other.
Creative Seeds Farm produces 100 pounds of lettuce a month from March to July on a one-fourth acre of land.
“We’re building a community of likeminded farmers who share the same values and ideas,” said Dylan. “This gives us a connection because, honestly, farming can be a very lonely profession.
“When I got started farming over 10 years ago, there wasn’t much information online. It was just trying to figure it out on my own.”
Dylan said the CNG program is allowing him to use that experience to give back to farmers new to the region.
“Part of the beauty of the peer inspections is Dylan and I hold ourselves to certain standards, and we’re going to hold other CNG farmers to those same standards,” said his wife Denita.
“We’re learning a lot from this couple,” said Jonny who became a CNG participant after moving from Alaska to Southwest Virginia in February. “Dylan did our first inspection for us. Now we’re fulfilling our end of the deal and inspecting his farm.”
The House couple sees this as an opportunity to share new practices and foster local networks.
“The Roots are new to this climate, and I’ve been here for 17 years, so I can give them some pointers and things to look out for,” said Dylan. “Lettuce, for example, needs shade cloth and overhead irrigation. That’s the only way we can do it here. Instead of spraying for insects, we do row covers. It’s a physical barrier to keep them out,” he said pointing to rows of young lettuce.
Before planting, Dylan applies compost and alfalfa meal, organic fertilizers that are sold by Steve and Becky Wolf at their business, Wolf Farm Natural Elements.
Jonny and Erin said they became CNG certified because they believe in the organization’s mission.
“CNG is not funded by larger corporations. It’s based on us farmers being honest and pro-active with each other,” said Jonny.
The local farmers believe the CNG program offers greater benefits than becoming a certified organic grower, which has paperwork and fees that may not be worth the headache.
“It’s cost-prohibitIve to be USDA-certified organic,” said Dylan.
“But it cost very little to be a [CNG]. The fee is around $150 per year, and the organization has a fund available for any farmer who is not able to pay that.”
Erin, who helps her partner raise produce for the Harvest Table Restaurant, believes the role of CNG is to help strengthen the farming community.
“CNG is putting power back in the hands of the people,” she said. “We hold ourselves accountable. We don’t need someone over us to tell us how to do it. We rely on the help from other CNG farmers.
“One of my biggest understandings of climate change, currently as it stands, is the loss of soil and the loss of soil health,” said Erin. “I see CNG being focused on soil health and building good healthy soil.
“CNG is restoring the Earth by growing good soil. It’s all about the soil.”
Like the Roots, Dylan is a firm believer in soil preparation at his farm.
“I tell people I’m growing soil here, and everything else comes from that,” he said, smiling.
For the most part, the farmer has eliminated tilling the soil each year.
“Every time you till, the microbiology in the soil is being smashed to pieces. It’s like you’re bringing in a tornado every time you disrupt the soil. There are seed banks of weeds that sit dormant below the ground. When you till, you give them the opportunity to come to the top.”
Instead, Dylan relies on a broadfork, a tool used to manually break up the soil and improve aeration.
He also uses a wire weeder consisting of thin wire that pulls the roots of small weeds on the top layer of soil, causing fewer disturbances to the growing space.
“The recent innovation of tools has been amazing,” said Dylan, as he demonstrated the tools in his garden. “As a result, farmers are finding the best methods for growing food and sharing those practices.
“It’s like moving out of the age of competition and moving to an age of collaboration and spreading the knowledge.”
To learn more about becoming a Certified Naturally Grown farm, visit the website at www.cngfarming.org. Dylan and Denita House can be contacted at creativeseeds426@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.