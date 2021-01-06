Winter farmers market in Abingdon kicks off season

ABINGDON, Va. — Root vegetables, greens, meats and baked and canned goods are just a few of the items you’ll find at the Abingdon Farmers Market, which opened for the winter season this past Saturday on Jan. 2.

As many as 20 vendors participated in the kickoff of the winter market.

The market operates from 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturdays during January, February and March with the last day slated for March 20. The regular season begins in April.

As the season moves along, vendors will carry more produce, such as hydroponic heads of lettuce and tomatoes grown by Pop’s Veggie Basket in Rural Retreat, Virginia.

“It all depends on the weather,” said Market Manager David McLeish. “As long as it doesn’t get too cold for the vendors who have hoop houses, there will be more produce coming along.”

This time of year, Richard Moyer of Moyer Family Farm in Castlewood, Virginia, is growing and harvesting spinach, Asian greens, carrots and shiitake mushrooms. He also sells walnuts and dried cowpeas. With his grass-finished beef, he makes and sells ground beef, bratwurst and chorizo.

Moyer shares a table at the market with friend Ashley Young, who sells parsnips, carrots, turnips, mustard and spinach.