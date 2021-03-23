Machete attack lands 'person of interest' in Marion homicide behind bars in N.C.

A 'person of interest' in a Marion homicide is being held on a half a million dollar bond in Surry County, North Carolina.
Police launched a manhunt for 37-year-old Jason Emory Whittaker after a woman's body was discovered inside a burned home in Marion. Marion Police Chief John Clair said Whittaker is believed to be the last person to see 54-year-old Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer alive.
Whittaker was taken into custody in Surry County Friday night, Clair said, where he is accused of attacking a man there with a machete. The man has been treated and released from the hospital, Clair said.
For now, Whittaker will remain in Surry County on a half a million dollar bond on an assault with a deadly weapon charge. In Virginia, he has not been charged in connection to Greer's killing.
Evidence in the homicide is still being collected and analyzed Clair said, noting that every resource and all available manpower is being put to use in the investigation. The Virginia State Police's forensics unit is working to help process the evidence and the Smyth County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
The Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke has not completed its autopsy report.
Locally, investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Whittaker between Thursday morning and Friday night.
“One of the big questions for us now is what happened to our person of interest after he left the scene [of the fire] until he arrived and was involved in the incident in Surry County,” Clair said.
US Marshals in North Carolina are also working to track down people who were in contact with or who may have traveled with Whittaker there, Clair said.
“There are people in and around this region who helped him flee and knew he was involved and was wanted and those people are going to face justice, as well,” Clair said.
Wanted for questioning in the homicide, Whittaker was also being sought on an unrelated domestic assault charge.
If charges are placed in the homicide, authorities will then begin proceedings to bring Whittaker back to Virginia.
Clair encouraged anyone who had contact with Whittaker to come forward now. He warned that anyone who had contact with or who helped Whittaker could be charged with being an accessory after the fact.
“Contacting us can help clear up any confusion on those matters,” he said.
Marion Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas, who is leading the investigation, can be reached at 276-783-8145 or at 276-783-7204.