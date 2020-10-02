Marion resident to host Trump-Patriot parade through towns

A Trump/Patriot Parade is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10. The parade will begin at Tractor Supply in Marion, proceed through Chilhowie and end in Saltville.

Marion resident Wayne Hall organized the event after observing the Trump Boat Parade.

“I wanted to organize an event to show support for our President for all those who don't own a boat. I contacted each town we will be going through. I posted it on Facebook to invite anyone who wants to come. I also contacted the Smyth County News & Messenger and the Trade Times. I contacted the police,” Hall said.

Hall said he is a supporter of Trump in his bid for re-election. He also states he is pro-gun, pro-life, pro-law and order, and pro-military. He encourages like-minded folks to join him in showing support.

Due to COVID-19, the parade will be a ride-through only. No marching will be permitted.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs, flags, banners and other items supporting the United States and President Donald Trump.

