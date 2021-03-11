School system, library partner to bring e-books to students

ABINGDON, Va. — A partnership between Washington County Public Schools and the Washington County Public Library is opening the world of books to local students who may not have access to reading materials.
Aimee Haslam, youth services coordinator at the Washington County Public Library said the pandemic has made access to books more difficult.
“All five library branches offer curbside services, but not all young readers have someone to drive them to a library,” said Aimee Haslam.
Thanks to a digital app called Sora, books are now only a click away.
The Sora app, installed on students’ Chromebook computers, gives students access to thousands of e-books and audiobooks through the public library.
Twelve-year-old Juniper Haslam, a sixth grade student at Wallace Middle School, said she likes the Sora app because it’s easy to use.
“The public library and the school library have lots of books for me to choose from,” said the student. “I like graphic novels and audiobooks because I think they are fun to read and listen to. I prefer to download the books onto my Kindle so I can read before bed.”
The beauty of the program, said Aimee Haslam, is the app allows students who may not have library cards to still use the library. Students only need their student ID to access their portals and click on the Sora app.
The youth services coordinator said students have two weeks to keep the checked-out materials.
“The good thing is students can’t lose or misplace the digital book because it gets returned automatically,” Aimee Haslam said.
Students can borrow titles from home, on the weekends, or during school breaks without worry about misplacing a book. Homeschooled students can get the same materials using a library card and the Libby app.
According to her, more than 300 e-books and audiobooks already have been checked out by students through Sora just during February.
The system is safe for all young readers to use, she said. Students can explore age-appropriate digital books from the local public library.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade can only access juvenile collections. Middle and high school students have access to juvenile and young adult collections.
“This project was initiated by teachers who are eager to get more reading materials to their students — whether they were at home or at school,” said Aimee Haslam. “This is only the beginning of what we have planned to support local education.”
Valerie Cox, librarian at Damascus Middle School, is one of those teachers who was instrumental in working with the library to obtain the program.
Connecting students with free books has long been on her wish list.
“When schools were closed, it caused a halt to reading unless the students had books at home. This connection between the school library and the public library has been a desire for some time, with both working to get students free public library cards. However, access remained somewhat limited,” said Cox.
“I’ve had several students over the years — particularly those in rural areas — ask for e-books and access to the public library. Using the Sora app to connect students to our public library without the need for a library card was the answer.”
Jason Lester, technology supervisor at Washington County Public Schools, worked to authenticate students’ accounts, enabling each student access to the free e-books through OverDrive, a digital distributor of e-books, audiobooks, magazines and streaming video titles.
Sora also offers multi-user books for classrooms, allowing groups of students to read books at the same time.
“Recently, a couple of students checked out the same e-book and challenged each other to read it at the same time, which is really nice because it encouraged them to talk about what they are reading,” said Cox.
When the program kicked off last October, students had access to more than 400 free books, just by signing into the Sora app on their Chromebooks.
Through the work of the Washington County Public Library, students were given access to the public library’s digital collection in January.
“During our time of virtual and hybrid learning, students accessed more than 1,300 eBooks using the Sora app,” said Cox. “With the connection to the public library’s collection, this number has increased by approximately 60%.
“As we have returned to in-person learning, we are finding that many of our students continue to access e-books. One of our goals as librarians is to get books into our students’ hands, and it’s so exciting to help our students access more books, particularly during a time when it has been difficult to actually get hard copies of books for them. It’s also exciting to partner with our public library to make this possible.”
For more information about youth programming, visit www.wcpl.net, or call 276-676-6382. The Washington County Public Library is located at 205 Oak Hill St. in Abingdon. Its four branches are located in Damascus, Glade Spring, Hayters Gap and Mendota.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.