School system, library partner to bring e-books to students

Connecting students with free books has long been on her wish list.

“When schools were closed, it caused a halt to reading unless the students had books at home. This connection between the school library and the public library has been a desire for some time, with both working to get students free public library cards. However, access remained somewhat limited,” said Cox.

“I’ve had several students over the years — particularly those in rural areas — ask for e-books and access to the public library. Using the Sora app to connect students to our public library without the need for a library card was the answer.”

Jason Lester, technology supervisor at Washington County Public Schools, worked to authenticate students’ accounts, enabling each student access to the free e-books through OverDrive, a digital distributor of e-books, audiobooks, magazines and streaming video titles.

Sora also offers multi-user books for classrooms, allowing groups of students to read books at the same time.

“Recently, a couple of students checked out the same e-book and challenged each other to read it at the same time, which is really nice because it encouraged them to talk about what they are reading,” said Cox.