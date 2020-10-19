MADD honors Smyth deputy, Marion officer

A Marion officer and a Smyth County deputy got MADD respect from the Virginia Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving during its annual ceremony Sept. 30.

Held virtually this year, Marion PD’s Officer Jeff Davis and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Landon Smith and K9 Luna were honored for the work they’ve done to decrease the number of people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Although we are celebrating virtually this year, the work these men and women do every day should be recognized and honored,” said Meghan Carter, MADD Virginia Director of Field Operations. “Drunk driving is still a problem, even during this pandemic, and the work to end drunk driving is as important as ever.”

Davis, who coordinates the DMV Alcohol Safety Program grant funded the DMV, was nominated for the award by Marion PD’s DUI coordinator, Jeff Horn. The grant funds overtime pay and equipment such as breathalyzer tests and intoximeters to aid in DUI detection.

“He does all that extra paper work and all the extra stuff it takes to get that program, then almost single-handedly works the majority of (overtime) hours,” Horn said of Davis. “He’s just been real dedicated to the program and how it functions and tries to make sure we’re within the grant requirements.”