Wythe School Board election Q&A: East Wytheville incumbent Peggy Wagy and challenger Denise Davis

A school board member has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that school funds are spent in the best interests of students, teachers, and all school employees. A school board member should be in the schools often and know how teachers, administrators, paras, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians, and maintenance staff feel about their working conditions. A school board member should strive to make working conditions optimal. When school employees have a good working environment, the students benefit, because the employees' working environment becomes the students' learning environment.

I would be in favor of asking Supervisors to raise taxes for school construction. Wythe County provides 50% more than what is required by the state to WCPS, however, the state average is an 83% overmatch to school localities. There were only 33 localities in Virginia that provided less funding for public education than Wythe County, but there were 102 localities that provided more funding to their school systems than required by the state. The bordering counties of Bland, Pulaski, and Carroll all outranked Wythe in the amount they provided to their school systems that was over and above the amount required by the state. It is imperative that our schools be modernized and have the best possible facilities and equipment to make sure our students are some of the most prepared in the state to enter the workforce or continue their education.