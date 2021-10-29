Wythe School Board election Q&A: East Wytheville incumbent Peggy Wagy and challenger Denise Davis

Peggy Wagy
Education: Bachelors in Education from Radford University
Last job held: Teacher in Wythe County Public Schools
Why are you running for office?
I am running for School Board in the East Wytheville district because I care for the children of Wythe County and want to ensure that they receive the best education possible.
Discuss your qualifications to serve on the School board. How do you view the role of a school board member?
I have over thirty years of teaching experience in Wythe County. For the past four years, it has been my honor to serve on the school board. When you join the board, you are charged with three jobs: to hire a superintendent, to set policy, and to approve a budget. I added a fourth responsibility, and that was to be available to students, teachers, parents, and employees of Wythe County Public Schools. I’ve tried very hard to respond to all inquiries. When I did not know the answer, I found someone who did. I will continue to be accessible to everyone.
How do you think renovations to Scott Memorial Middle School and Spiller Elementary School should progress?
It is very important to me that the history and heritage of Richard Henry Scott, Jr., be preserved. I have had the pleasure to meet with community leaders to make sure they have input into the move of the middle school. We have also had a public hearing to invite community input and there will be additional opportunities for citizens to share their thoughts. We cannot move forward with the Spiller project until the students from Scott are housed in a new building. We intend to move as quickly as possible as funding becomes available.
Would you be in favor of asking Supervisors to raise taxes to fund school construction?
We are fortunate to have a Board of Supervisors that is very pro-education. WCPS makes every effort to be good stewards of taxpayer money. I feel confident that the Board of Supervisors would be supportive of any needed school construction. All funding options would be evaluated at the appropriate time.
What is the end goal for school facilities - is consolidation on the table?
Our end goal is to have the most secure, up to date, technologically advanced facilities that would allow for effective teaching and meaningful learning. In the four years I’ve been on the board, consolidation has not been on the table. Looking forward, we will always consider how best to meet the community’s needs.
How can technology better be leveraged for student development?
The last year and a half certainly showed the need for technology. Students, parents, and teachers were all challenged to be resourceful because learning couldn’t stop. Everyone stepped up and did a fantastic job and technology helped make that possible. There is room to improve broadband access to all homes and businesses across the county and to make sure it is affordable. I hope we can support that effort.
What does the future of education look like in Wythe County?
Our efforts must be centered around making sure our students and teachers have the tools they need to learn. Whether or not the child wants to learn a trade or attend college, we must prepare them to succeed. This involves hiring qualified, good teachers, supporting programs such as those offered at the Wythe County Technology Center, and assuring the best resources are available at each school. Every student we educate should have the opportunity to live and work here and raise their own family.
Will the arrival of Blue Star – NGI affect education in Wythe County? If so, how? If not, why?
The arrival of a major employer like Blue Star-AGI, will always have some impact. Housing, childcare, education, and more will all be affected in some way. School growth plans must take things like this into consideration. Growth in our school system is much more desirable than decline and this presents us with good opportunities. I support class offerings that will allow our students to get good paying jobs that allow them to live and thrive here.
What are the top two or three things that the school system gets right?
We do a great job educating our kids. Our graduates succeed in higher education. Our tech center students earn certifications that will allow them to excel in jobs requiring high levels of skill. We hire teachers and support staff that care deeply for our children and that have gone above and beyond in the past year and a half meeting significant challenges. We get a lot of things right in Wythe County and I’m proud to be a part of it.
What are the top two or three things that the school system gets wrong?
Personally, I’d say we get nothing “wrong.” However, constant improvement is possible. Addressing changing technological needs is important. Also critical is making sure students of all abilities receive the educational opportunities they deserve.
What is something that other school systems do that Wythe County needs to copy?
Wythe County is a model to other school jurisdictions. We have the best students, the best teachers, the best support staff, and I would put our schools up against any in the whole Commonwealth of Virginia. Prior to the pandemic, Wythe County sent educators to other localities to support their professional development, showcasing our successes. We are a strong school system and I will work to continue that excellence
Denise Davis
Age: 61
Education: BS in Communication Disorders from Radford Univ.
Last Job: Speech Therapist in WCPS
Why are you running for office?
I'm running for office because I believe open communication is essential between community members and the school board and the school Superintendent. There should be communication avenues so that anyone can ask questions and get clarification. I would like to see public work sessions held during the development of the school budget so that community members understand why and how budgetary decisions are made. I have long advocated for school board meetings to be held outside of the 9 to 5 working hours, and in July the board voted for only the 2nd time to do this. I want this decision to remain constant and for the Board to be considerate of parents, teachers, and students schedules.
Discuss your qualifications to serve on the School Board. How do you view the role of a school board member?
I am a veteran special education teacher with 30 years in the public school system as a Speech Therapist , 27 of those in Wythe County. I am serving my third term on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Education Association. My 3 children attended WCPS from K thru 12th grade and I have 3 grandchildren currently attending WCPS. Since retiring from WCPS, I have been a substitute teacher and I see the difficulties teachers face in regards to scheduling, instruction, and student motivation. I see the demands placed on the students and teachers with the SOL mandates.
A school board member has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that school funds are spent in the best interests of students, teachers, and all school employees. A school board member should be in the schools often and know how teachers, administrators, paras, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians, and maintenance staff feel about their working conditions. A school board member should strive to make working conditions optimal. When school employees have a good working environment, the students benefit, because the employees' working environment becomes the students' learning environment.
How do you think renovations to SMMS and SES should progress?
Renovations for SMMS and Spiller should be finished as soon as possible within the funding capabilities provided. No Wythe County Public school should be lacking adequate facilities to provide superior instruction and safety to our students.
Would you be in favor of asking Supervisors to raise taxes to fund school construction?
I would be in favor of asking Supervisors to raise taxes for school construction. Wythe County provides 50% more than what is required by the state to WCPS, however, the state average is an 83% overmatch to school localities. There were only 33 localities in Virginia that provided less funding for public education than Wythe County, but there were 102 localities that provided more funding to their school systems than required by the state. The bordering counties of Bland, Pulaski, and Carroll all outranked Wythe in the amount they provided to their school systems that was over and above the amount required by the state. It is imperative that our schools be modernized and have the best possible facilities and equipment to make sure our students are some of the most prepared in the state to enter the workforce or continue their education.
What is the end goal for school facilities - is consolidation on the table?
The end goal for school facilities is again, to have state of the art buildings and equipment to provide the best possible learning environment for students.
How can technology better be leveraged for student development?
Our students and teachers should have the best, most recent, technological resources available to enhance student achievement. The IT department and the IT specialists should be provided the means to stay abreast of technological advances and should be able to update and purchase any needed equipment to provide in-service to teachers and students when needed. Internet access should be available to every student in the county.
What does the future of education look like in Wythe County?
I want my rural school division to have the same advantages as the largest divisions, and I want WCPS to be known for the great educational opportunities we offer our students. I want Wythe County educators to want to stay in Wythe County and I said educators, not just teachers, because every employee of WCPS has a part in the education of our students. I want residents to stay in Wythe County, and come to Wythe County, because of the superior education system we offer, and I will do my best to work toward that goal.
Will the arrival of Blue Star-NGI affect education in Wythe County? If so, how? If not, why?
I would assume there will be people moving into the county with the arrival of this industry and I would assume those people will have children to attend WCPS. I would hope that much of the workforce could be supplied by local residents so that there would not be an influx of new students at once that would cause overcrowded classes or the need for a substantial faculty increase at any one school.
What are the top two or three things that the school system gets right?
a) WCPS have employees who truly care for the students and each other. They are willing to help in any area there is need and they put the most important things first, the students.
b) The notification system that the school system uses to keep parents and teachers informed on school announcements and updates seems to be very efficient. Information being sent via text and/or voice mail is extremely important.
What are the top two or three things the school system gets wrong?
a) There should be better communication between the school board office staff, the school board, and the community. Parents, teachers, students, and community members should feel comfortable asking questions and they should have a desire to attend school board meetings at times other than when they disagree with a decision that has been made.
b) The school board website should be more user friendly. It should be easy to find things like board meeting agendas or the school board budget without having to click on every tab before locating the correct one. It should be easy for a first time user to find the information they desire by doing a quick "search."
What is something that other school systems do that Wythe County needs to copy?
Many school systems are having 4 days of student instruction, or at least 4 1/2 days so that teachers have more planning time. There are many students absent due to having to be quarantined because of COVID exposure or sickness. When students are out for several days, the teachers have a lot of remediation to do when they return. While students are not in school, teachers also have to keep the rest of the class going and it is very time consuming to keep every student at the right pace to achieve success. Teachers and students need a chance to "catch-up."