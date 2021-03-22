 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wythe County pedestrian killed on interstate
0 comments
breaking

Wythe County pedestrian killed on interstate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Wythe County man died on Interstate-81 after being struck by a car Sunday evening.

According to a Virginia State Police press release, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-81 near the 71-mile marker at 10:50 p.m.

The release said a Dodge Ram was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when a pedestrian walked across the travel lane. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the man.

The pedestrian, Justin J. Briggs, 41, of Wytheville, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a male from Newport News, Va., was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics