Wythe County pedestrian killed on interstate

A Wythe County man died on Interstate-81 after being struck by a car Sunday evening.

According to a Virginia State Police press release, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-81 near the 71-mile marker at 10:50 p.m.

The release said a Dodge Ram was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when a pedestrian walked across the travel lane. The Dodge was unable to avoid striking the man.

The pedestrian, Justin J. Briggs, 41, of Wytheville, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a male from Newport News, Va., was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.