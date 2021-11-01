Wytheville native rising through ranks at construction company

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on the Robins & Morton website at www.robinsmorton.com

Wytheville native Brent Rigney’s path to a career in construction is proof that where you start doesn’t have to be where you stay, it’s never too late to chase down a dream, and that much can happen in four years’ time.

It was four short years ago that Rigney hit his rock bottom. Living in Kansas City, away from family, he found himself unable to support himself or pay his bills.

“I eventually ended up living in my car,” he said. “I did that for a couple of months before I broke down and called my mom, who lived in DeLand, Florida. I asked her if I could come stay with her, and she yelled at me for not calling her sooner.”

The relocation to Florida shifted the entire path of Rigney’s life.

After he moved to the Sunshine State, he began job hunting, and found an opening with Robins & Morton as a laborer. This wasn’t the first time he had considered a career in construction–as a student in GED classes, many of the career success stories Brent heard were from those working in the construction industry. He even considered construction initially, but life took him elsewhere, until a job offer from Robins & Morton changed everything.