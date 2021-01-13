Damascus man making dulcimers in retirement

“I can play a few of the old-timey songs like ‘Old Joe Clark’ and ‘Wayfaring Stranger,’” he said.

“I first got into making dulcimers just as something to do, but I quickly fell in love with them. I’m teaching myself to play. I sit and play and come up with the notes and chords. I may be learning wrong, but I’m learning on my own.”

Giving a little instruction, Powers said his right hand picks the strings while his left hand presses the strings against the instrument’s frets.

Having the right tools makes a difference when it comes to making the instruments, he said.

“The hardest part for me probably is the frets and the spacing of the frets. There are easier ways to do the frets, but I don’t have that tooling,” he said.

While some parts of the dulcimer are handcrafted, Powers mostly uses power tools to save time and ensure greater precision. Even with the power tools, he can work 50 to 60 hours before finishing a project.

“I jokingly refer to my workshop as my laboratory. I lose all track of time when I’m there.

“Some experiments or projects don’t make it, but like Frankenstein, some live,” he said with a laugh.

His base prices for the dulcimers range around $500 to $600.