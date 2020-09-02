Family argument leads to double fatal shootings

A family argument led to two fatal shootings Thursday in Washington County, Virginia, according to a criminal complaint.
Albert Lee Ricketson, 29, of Abingdon, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Previously of the Brunswick, Georgia, area, Ricketson has a 38-page criminal history, according to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.
Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee, both died Thursday morning of gunshot wounds at a home on Peaceful Valley Road between Abingdon and Bristol.
At about 6 a.m. Thursday, Washington County central dispatch received a call about a shooting in the 14000 block of Peaceful Valley Road, between Bristol and Abingdon.
Andis said several WCSO deputies and Virginia State Police troopers rushed to the scene, a single-family residence that has been described by authorities as a nuisance residence in an otherwise calm area.
“They encountered a male subject standing near the front door of the residence armed with a handgun,” Andis said. “They encountered him, ended up taking him into custody.”
Although Andis described the scene as “firearm-to-firearm,” the man complied with officer orders, dropped his weapon and was arrested without incident.
The responding officers then went into the home and discovered that two people were suffering from gunshot wounds. Misty Dawn Bishop and Trevor Alexander Sweat were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies.
“Ricketson used a firearm to shoot and kill Misty Bishop and Trevor [Sweat],” Detective Curtis Heath wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Washington County General District Court.
Heath said Ricketson was involved in an argument with Bishop, who was Sweat’s girlfriend. The complaint provided no other new details.
Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed Friday that Ricketson was the boyfriend of Bishop’s daughter.
A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for Bishop’s family.
The page describes Bishop as a “hard worker” and a “wonderful mother to her children.” She recently became a grandmother, and “boy did she love that baby,” the page states.
Bishop leaves behind three children, including two juveniles who witnessed the shooting, the GoFundMe and authorities said.
During the shootings, Andis said Ricketson “engaged” with a teenage boy that suffered a bite to his forearm. He was treated at the scene.
The teenager, 16-year-old Michael Bishop, told the Bristol Herald Courier that he was Misty Bishop’s son and was in the house when she and her boyfriend, Sweat, were shot. The teen was sitting on the side of the road across from the shooting scene.
The 16-year-old said he tried to stop Ricketson by hitting and grabbing him. Even after the man bit him, Michael Bishop said he wouldn’t let go. On Thursday morning, while deputies investigated the scene, he still wore a white cloth bandage over the wound on his arm, and dried blood was visible.
Bishop said he’s lived in the house since he was 6 years old, and arguments were frequent.
“It’s called Peaceful Valley Road; our house is the only one that’s not peaceful,” Bishop said.
Andis confirmed that officers often visited the home, which is in a typically “peaceful” community.
“It has been what you would refer to as a nuisance house,” Andis said.
The sheriff said other residents of the home, including adults and juveniles, have been placed in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services. Multiple people lived in the home.
Ricketson is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon..
