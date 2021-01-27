Virginia Business College receives state approval

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Business College has received state approval to begin operations, and classes began Feb. 1.

Last Wednesday, the State Council on Higher Education for Virginia granted a certificate to operate to the startup private school, culminating a yearslong process to rejuvenate the former Virginia Intermont College campus on Moore Street.

“This is a significant milestone in the history of the college,” President Gene Couch said in a written statement Thursday. “The college can begin admitting students. Classes will start on February 1, 2021.”

Council Director Peter Blake notified Couch earlier that week.

This represents a dramatic turnaround from June 2020, when the school’s board of trustees voted not to try to open in August — as originally planned — due to the worldwide public health pandemic. Most U.S. colleges and universities suspended in-person instruction last March, and most used a mix of virtual and in-person learning during the fall semester.

Due to COVID-19, the school’s first semester course offerings will be online and in person for commuting students who live in the area. The college plans to move to a residential model this fall, according to the statement. It will offer a bachelor’s degree in business.