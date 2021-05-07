Candidates lining up for Nov. 2 election; local filing deadline is June 8

Wythe County residents will head to the polls Nov. 2 to vote for local and state offices.
Locally, seats are open on the Board of Supervisors and School Board for the areas of Black Lick, East Wytheville and Lead Mines. Before they can officially file for election, candidates running for the School Board and as independent Board of Supervisors members must complete the required paperwork and circulate a petition to get 125 signatures from voters in their districts.
Statewide races are for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and House of Delegates. There will be a primary June 8 to nominate a candidate for the Democratic Party for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
The deadline to file for local offices is 7 p.m. on June 8. Locally, several people have announced plans to run for office.
Board of Supervisors
Black Lick supervisor and board chairman Brian Vaught is seeking another term.
“I would like another four years to continue concentrating on economic development and improving the infrastructure of the county,” he said. “My first two years were with a majority of board members who were only focused on the APEX project, but since the board has flipped we have been able to land the first new factory in many years to build in Progress Park as well as the expansion projects with Musser Lumber and Klockner. I also have been able to double the number of dirt roads added to the VDOT six-year plan in the Black Lick District. So far, I still enjoy being on the board and being a voice for the people of my district as well as the entire county.”
East Wytheville Supervisor Ryan Lawson also plans to run for re-election. She said she feels her first term as a supervisor has been a success, but her work is not done.
“I want to continue the things that I have started so I have decided to run for a second term,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed my last several years and still have some goals to achieve. I have greatly enjoyed my first term as the East Wytheville District Supervisor. I was honored in 2017 when the people of East Wytheville trusted and supported me to be their representative. Since being elected I have had the opportunity to be their voice in many important decisions for our great county. It has not always been easy and it’s very time-consuming, but I have loved every minute of it. In 2017, my platform for running was to support our excellent school system, support new school construction, and to support our infrastructure. Looking back over my first three and a half years I feel that is exactly what I have done. The renovation to George Wythe High School is complete, I have supported the budget for the school every year, and I worked tirelessly to help start the School Resource Officer Program in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office. I have supported the purchasing of new rescue squads and fire trucks. We are currently in the early planning stages of building a new Scott Memorial Middle School and I will push for Spiller Elementary to be next. Also, I am currently working on a grant-funded project to install a couple of boat ramps along Reed Creek. This is an inexpensive way to provide a place for our citizens who enjoying floating or kayaking to enter and exit the water and will also include parking. I wrote a letter to assist with the grant application, and if awarded, it will cover most of the cost of this project.”
Lead Mines Supervisor Coy McRoberts plans to run for re-election, too. And the reason is simple, but not easily accomplished. He wants a community center built in Barren Springs, a place where children can play basketball and adults can gather for meetings.
“I want to see it finished in Barren Springs, and I’m really close,” he said. “We have $350,000 in the budget for it, but that’s not quite enough to finish it. The whole board is with me on it, and it would mean so much for the kids and grown-ups.”
McRoberts said he is looking for anyone who can provide approximately three acres for the project.
This year is McRoberts’ 12th year on the Board of Supervisors. Previously, he served on the Wythe County Planning Commission and the Wythe County School Board.
School Board
Stephen Sage, longtime School Board member representing Black Lick, is not running for re-election.
“I have been involved in the education of Wythe County students, one way or another, for 52 years. It has been great, but now just seems like a good time to step aside,” he said.
According to Wythe County Registrar Lennon Counts, Steve King has completed his paperwork to be on the ballot for the School Board election. King was unavailable for comment.
East Wytheville School Board member Peggy Wagy has also completed her paperwork to be on the ballot.
“I would like to continue to work for the students and employees of WCPS,” she said. “I would also like to see the Scott Memorial project started and finished along with some changes at Fort Chiswell Middle.”
Lead Mines School Board member Ann Manley also plans to run for re-election.
“Four years ago when I initially announced my candidacy, I promised my approach would be child-centered. Today, I stand by that approach and again say we should always do the right thing for children,” Manley said. “We have made great strides but there is still more to do. I hope to take what we have learned and continue the progress that has been made for the good of our community and the future of our students.”