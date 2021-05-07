Candidates lining up for Nov. 2 election; local filing deadline is June 8

“I want to continue the things that I have started so I have decided to run for a second term,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed my last several years and still have some goals to achieve. I have greatly enjoyed my first term as the East Wytheville District Supervisor. I was honored in 2017 when the people of East Wytheville trusted and supported me to be their representative. Since being elected I have had the opportunity to be their voice in many important decisions for our great county. It has not always been easy and it’s very time-consuming, but I have loved every minute of it. In 2017, my platform for running was to support our excellent school system, support new school construction, and to support our infrastructure. Looking back over my first three and a half years I feel that is exactly what I have done. The renovation to George Wythe High School is complete, I have supported the budget for the school every year, and I worked tirelessly to help start the School Resource Officer Program in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office. I have supported the purchasing of new rescue squads and fire trucks. We are currently in the early planning stages of building a new Scott Memorial Middle School and I will push for Spiller Elementary to be next. Also, I am currently working on a grant-funded project to install a couple of boat ramps along Reed Creek. This is an inexpensive way to provide a place for our citizens who enjoying floating or kayaking to enter and exit the water and will also include parking. I wrote a letter to assist with the grant application, and if awarded, it will cover most of the cost of this project.”