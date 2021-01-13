 Skip to main content
WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Residents ask council to eliminate right-of-way
  • Updated
Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

Joe Tennis

ABINGDON, Va. — Down on Barter Drive in Abingdon, Virginia, there’s a remnant of a road that residents say doesn’t make any sense to exist anymore.

That right-of-way became the focus of discussions at the most recent Abingdon Town Council meeting on Jan. 4.

There, the Town Council referenced this as the “White Avenue right-of-way.”

Robert Gilmer, who has lived in Abingdon since 1980, called this right-of-way a portion of “White Street.”

Gilmer offered a brief history lesson on the road, stating that the name referenced the White’s Addition subdivision.

The White road in question once joined Cosby Street, according to Gilmer, but “that street is long closed,” Gilmer said. “It is no longer existing.”

Gilmer said he and his neighbors would like to have this “White” road closed permanently to “straighten up our lives” by helping to simplify property boundaries and even add land to the town’s tax rolls.

Another property owner, Lake Wagner, said the abandoned part of White Avenue appears to look like part of his driveway.

“Our goal is just to own our driveway,” Wagner said.

That may be possible.

At the same meeting, the Town Council instructed the formation of a Board of Viewers to study the issue.

That board consists of three former Town Council members: Wayne Craig, Bob Howard and Al Bradley.

This month, those men are slated to be on the scene, studying whether abandoning this road would be an advantage to the town.

And, if so, a long-forgotten roadway would cease to exist — and simply become part of the yards of neighbors in Washington County’s courthouse town.

