WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Residents ask council to eliminate right-of-way

ABINGDON, Va. — Down on Barter Drive in Abingdon, Virginia, there’s a remnant of a road that residents say doesn’t make any sense to exist anymore.

That right-of-way became the focus of discussions at the most recent Abingdon Town Council meeting on Jan. 4.

There, the Town Council referenced this as the “White Avenue right-of-way.”

Robert Gilmer, who has lived in Abingdon since 1980, called this right-of-way a portion of “White Street.”

Gilmer offered a brief history lesson on the road, stating that the name referenced the White’s Addition subdivision.

The White road in question once joined Cosby Street, according to Gilmer, but “that street is long closed,” Gilmer said. “It is no longer existing.”

Gilmer said he and his neighbors would like to have this “White” road closed permanently to “straighten up our lives” by helping to simplify property boundaries and even add land to the town’s tax rolls.

Another property owner, Lake Wagner, said the abandoned part of White Avenue appears to look like part of his driveway.

“Our goal is just to own our driveway,” Wagner said.