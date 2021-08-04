Family's search for Saltville man ends in tragedy

A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near the Government Plant in Saltville.
Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett said the man has been preliminarily identified as 35-year-old Hunter Montgomery, who had been reported missing on Monday.
Family members last heard from Montgomery in mid-June. His cousin, Amanda Allison, said Montgomery’s absence first became apparent when her father passed in late June and she didn’t hear from her cousin.
That was unusual, she said, because Montgomery was close with both her and her father—so close the two often referred to one another as siblings.
“For him to not even contact anyone in the family when a close relative passes away, it’s just not normal,” Allison said on Tuesday before she got the news that Montgomery had been found.
Allison and Montgomery’s former girlfriend, Angel, soon began searching for him, checking in the places Montgomery was known to hang out, visiting his favorite camping sites and reaching out to his friends. Allison said the pair heard from two people who said they’d seen Montgomery and told her they would have Montgomery contact her.
But that phone call never came.
She was hesitant at first to file a missing person’s report, she said, because she’d filed one in April only to have Montgomery resurface on his own the next day. The reported sightings also brought her hope. So, family and friends took to social media hoping to hear from others who had seen him before they took their concerns to police.
Puckett said Saltville officers had also had credible reports of sightings of Montgomery at a local store on July 16.
Saltville police received the call about the man found in the woods less than a day after their investigation into Montgomery’s disappearance began.
Puckett said the remains appeared to have been there for some time, but officers were able to do a preliminary identification based on Montgomery’s tattoos and other features.
Foul play is not suspected, Puckett said, but Montgomery’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for official identification.
On Wednesday, Allison launched a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. She wrote on the page that several people had reached out offering to help.
“Our hearts are broken yet so grateful for each and every person who has reached out and told us how special Hunter was to them,” she wrote.
Montgomery leaves behind one daughter.
By Tuesday evening, a number of locals had changed their Facebook profile photos to images of Montgomery in his memory.
Funeral services are to be announced.