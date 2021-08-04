Family's search for Saltville man ends in tragedy

A family’s search for a missing Saltville man ended in tragedy Tuesday afternoon when a resident discovered the man’s body in the woods near the Government Plant in Saltville.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett said the man has been preliminarily identified as 35-year-old Hunter Montgomery, who had been reported missing on Monday.

Family members last heard from Montgomery in mid-June. His cousin, Amanda Allison, said Montgomery’s absence first became apparent when her father passed in late June and she didn’t hear from her cousin.

That was unusual, she said, because Montgomery was close with both her and her father—so close the two often referred to one another as siblings.

“For him to not even contact anyone in the family when a close relative passes away, it’s just not normal,” Allison said on Tuesday before she got the news that Montgomery had been found.

Allison and Montgomery’s former girlfriend, Angel, soon began searching for him, checking in the places Montgomery was known to hang out, visiting his favorite camping sites and reaching out to his friends. Allison said the pair heard from two people who said they’d seen Montgomery and told her they would have Montgomery contact her.