Marion business owners treat students at end of hard year

The gesture meant a lot to both students and school administrators, Roberts said.

“It just means so much to our kids and we really appreciate that type of support and partnership.”

The short-notice idea came to the Wideners as they were getting ready to open their mobile shaved ice truck for the season.

“We wanted to try to reach out to all the kids and try to give them snow cones because there’s a lot of kids in the county that’s never had one,” Josh Widener said.

The couple wasn’t able to reach all principals in time to arrange a time to set up at each school before the end of the year, but they’ve found other ways to make sure kids get their treats. Marion Middle School, for example, printed out vouchers so students can visit Polar Express over the summer.

So far, Polar Express has given out about 2,000 shaved ices to students, and next week they’ll be visiting the Head Start program in Atkins to treat preschoolers wrapping up their school year.