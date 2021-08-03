Smyth library to fully reopen with new offerings

The libraries in Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville fully reopened to the public on Monday. As they did, they welcomed patrons with more than 3,000 new items in their collection, new tools to foster digital literacy, kits to help people launch new hobbies, and even a new logo.
And, if you’ve held onto a book or DVD throughout the pandemic, the library is welcoming its patrons and its materials back by waiving all fines for overdue materials between Aug. 1 and 13.
As the doors are once again regularly open, all library services are resuming. The institution’s computers, meeting rooms, the Southwest Virginia Heritage Room, and Friends of the Library book sales materials will be available come Monday, Aug. 2. Story Times for children and other offerings are expected to re-start in September.
Aware that COVID-19 is still present, individuals who prefer to continue using curbside service may do so by making arrangements with their branch. As well, unvaccinated visitors must wear masks and library leaders note that the latest health guidance recommends masks in all indoor settings because of the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
Throughout the summer, Rose Likins, library director, noted that the Marion and Chilhowie branches have seen a decline in curbside requests, but all the branches will continue to offer the curbside service. As the branches transitioned from appointment-only access to being open several days a week, she said foot traffic has gradually increased.
Career Choices & Support
As people return to in-person library visits, Likins said the institution wants to support them in a variety of ways.
She pointed to a new display of job and career books that range from masonry work to fashion to criminal justice. She wants to work with community partners to offer workshops on job matters such as technical training, resume critiquing and other areas.
Spanish language items
Especially for the Marion and Chilhowie branches, she said, Spanish language materials are now being catalogued to soon add to the collection. While the county’s Hispanic population is relatively small, Likins said, “We need to serve everyone.”
She plans to do outreach to those users through churches, medical clinics, and other organizations.
New tablets
Recognizing the importance of digital literacy, Likins said the library has also added Playaway tablets to its collection for youngsters and senior citizens. The tablets don’t connect to the Internet so they can be used anywhere. Those for children celebrate a variety of themes such as science, math and creativity. They feature games and storybooks.
For senior citizens, the tablets feature crossword and Sudoku puzzles and other entertainment options. Likins tried a crossword puzzle and noted that when the user gets stuck, hints are provided.
The tablets are easy to use by turning them on and touching the screen, and they come with a sturdy case and charger.
Want a new hobby?
For folks and especially families who would like to get outdoors more, she noted that the library is also now offering birdwatching backpacks for checkout.
This initiative was prompted by Kris Sheets, Saltville’s librarian, who is working to become a Virginia Master Naturalist and who celebrates that community’s significant birdwatching opportunities at the well fields.
The library hosted Citizen Science Month in April, and Likins noted that the youngsters really enjoyed birdwatching activities.
The backpacks include a pair of binoculars, guidebooks and flashcards.
As well, Sheets is working with the Holston Rivers Chapter, Virginia Master Naturalists to apply for a grant to add more sets of binoculars to the packs for family viewing.
For individuals who may want to try more sedentary activities, the library is also adding craft kits. Likins said the library wants to celebrate this area’s artisan heritage. One kit focuses on knitting and crocheting with supplies and instructions included, while the other kit helps users learn about paper crafts.
Likins said it’s a great way to try a craft before investing in the supplies.
All the packs will include a laminated card listing all the items so repacking and returning them to the library is easier.
Growing collection
Earlier this year, library staffers took a hard look at its collection, assessing its strengths and deficiencies, Likins said.
Annually, the library receives a Library of Virginia grant that is primarily used to build the collection. Likins said the staff assessed what is popular among the patrons of each branch as well as community interests and needs.
This year, she noted that the library added a large number of items related to health literacy, including nutrition, wellness, and managing chronic diseases, from authoritative sources such as the Mayo Clinic.
Staffers have also seen an increased interest in gardening so they added resources on that topic.
Likins also said the staff is assessing what people borrow through interlibrary loan. If there’s a particular book that’s frequently requested or an area of high interest, she said the library will consider adding those items to its collection.
The director also said they take each request for a book or other item into serious consideration.
As well, Likins said the staff is working to move requested items between the three branches more quickly. With two deliveries a week, she said, patrons usually only have to wait three days for an item available at another Smyth County branch.
New look
In conjunction with reopening, the library is also unveiling a new logo.
Developed by local graphic artist Darin Handy in conjunction with the library’s staff and trustees, the logo incorporates the Blue Ridge Mountains and their peaks and valleys, a stream to represent the community’s river and creeks, and green hemlock trees that signify the region’s rich biodiversity. An open book, Likins said, “serves as the foundation of the scene to symbolize the library’s role in supporting the community.”
The logo will be implemented on the library system’s print and digital materials, signs, and new library cards in the coming months.