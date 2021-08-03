Smyth library to fully reopen with new offerings

Staffers have also seen an increased interest in gardening so they added resources on that topic.

Likins also said the staff is assessing what people borrow through interlibrary loan. If there’s a particular book that’s frequently requested or an area of high interest, she said the library will consider adding those items to its collection.

The director also said they take each request for a book or other item into serious consideration.

As well, Likins said the staff is working to move requested items between the three branches more quickly. With two deliveries a week, she said, patrons usually only have to wait three days for an item available at another Smyth County branch.

New look

In conjunction with reopening, the library is also unveiling a new logo.

Developed by local graphic artist Darin Handy in conjunction with the library’s staff and trustees, the logo incorporates the Blue Ridge Mountains and their peaks and valleys, a stream to represent the community’s river and creeks, and green hemlock trees that signify the region’s rich biodiversity. An open book, Likins said, “serves as the foundation of the scene to symbolize the library’s role in supporting the community.”

The logo will be implemented on the library system’s print and digital materials, signs, and new library cards in the coming months.