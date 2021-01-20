Ballad: Plasma donations slow for COVID-19 patients

“If you have had COVID-19 in the past and you are able to give plasma, this has been a very valuable resource for us in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, especially those patients that are moderately or severely ill. It really does help with their treatment,” Deaton said.

“I think the weather has probably had something to do with it, and I think the holidays also had something to do with donations being down, not for only convalescent plasma but for our other blood donations,” Deaton said Wednesday in response to a reporter’s question. “I think it’s just getting the word out. I think a lot of people still don’t know that they can provide that. The more we talk about it, I think we can get some more donations.”