Emory & Henry expanding its nursing program

EMORY, Va. — Sophomore Marley Sterling expects to change majors and enroll in Emory & Henry College’s new Bachelor of Science in nursing when classes begin this fall.

Sterling, of Wise, attended an on-campus news conference Thursday, when college officials announced details of the latest addition to its health sciences program. The new program and new school of nursing recently received approval from the Virginia Board of Nursing for a baccalaureate degree program to train students to take the registered nurse licensure exam.

Sterling said being around nurses who were taking care of her ill father prompted her interest.

“My dad always says he remembers his nurses but not his doctors. That has touched my heart, and I just want to help people,” she said.

“I was planning on going into physical therapy, but now that the nursing program got added, I think I’ve changed my mind,” Sterling said. “I’d like to be a pediatric nurse or just a general nurse and then work up to nurse practitioner.”

College officials expect there will be many others like her.