Emory & Henry expanding its nursing program

EMORY, Va. — Sophomore Marley Sterling expects to change majors and enroll in Emory & Henry College’s new Bachelor of Science in nursing when classes begin this fall.
Sterling, of Wise, attended an on-campus news conference Thursday, when college officials announced details of the latest addition to its health sciences program. The new program and new school of nursing recently received approval from the Virginia Board of Nursing for a baccalaureate degree program to train students to take the registered nurse licensure exam.
Sterling said being around nurses who were taking care of her ill father prompted her interest.
“My dad always says he remembers his nurses but not his doctors. That has touched my heart, and I just want to help people,” she said.
“I was planning on going into physical therapy, but now that the nursing program got added, I think I’ve changed my mind,” Sterling said. “I’d like to be a pediatric nurse or just a general nurse and then work up to nurse practitioner.”
College officials expect there will be many others like her.
“The nursing shortage is national, but it’s more acute in the South, and Southwest Virginia is no exception,” said Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson, founding dean of the school of nursing. “A lot of nurses are reaching the baby boomer retirement age, so a lot are retiring out. COVID accelerated that for some, and we’ve identified more nurses are needed anyway. Emory & Henry has a unique opportunity to provide a baccalaureate science of nursing degree. We’re alone in this stretch of corridor in Virginia until you get to Roanoke.”
Ferguson came to E&H after serving as dean of the college of nursing and director of the school of nursing at Loyola University in New Orleans.
“We are going to start with a smaller cohort. It may start with around 30 in a class and then building,” Ferguson said. “It’s really important we develop a quality program. Part of accreditation and continued approval from the Virginia Board of Nursing is contingent on passage of the NCLEX-RN licensure exam, so we need to make sure we have all the things in place to build that success.”
Lou Fincher, the college’s vice president for the school of health sciences, said the time is right to launch the new program.
“We believe the creation of the school of nursing provides the momentum and infrastructure that will really allow it to grow our nursing offerings,” Fincher said.
Ballad Health System will work with the school to provide clinical opportunities for nursing students and, later, nursing graduates, according to Lisa Smithgall, the system’s chief nursing officer.
“One of the biggest challenges to launching a new nursing program is securing clinical placements. Ballad’s commitment to supporting education is a win-win for us,” Ferguson said.
The program is expected to complement E&H’s existing health science programs. Currently, there are prehealth programs on the Emory campus and school of health sciences on the Marion campus, which offers classes for students to become occupational therapists, physical therapists and physician’s assistants, plus a new mental health counseling program. Presently, 286 students are enrolled in the health sciences programs.